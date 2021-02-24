Teladoc loses $394M in Q4: 6 things to know

Teladoc Health reported a $394 million net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020, with significant costs tied to the telehealth company's multibillion-dollar merger with Livongo Health.

Six things to know about Teladoc's financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the full fiscal year, which ended Dec. 31, 2020.

1. For the full year, Teladoc posted a net loss of $485.1 million compared to $98.9 million in 2019.

2. Teladoc said the fourth quarter and full year 2020 includes $57.6 million and $88.2 million, respectively, in acquisition and integration related costs as well as $331.7 million of accelerated stock-based awards expense related to its merger with Livongo.

3. Teladoc announced in October 2020 it closed its merger with Livongo. The deal was valued at $18.5 billion.

4. Teladoc posted $383.3 million in revenue for the fourth quarter, up 145 percent year over year. The company's full-year revenue grew 98 percent from 2019 at $1.09 billion.

5. Teladoc reported 10.6 million total visits for 2020, up 156 percent year over year.

6. For the first quarter of 2021, Teladoc said it anticipates total revenue between $445 million to $455 million and between $1.95 billion and $2 billion for the full year.

