Teladoc cuts jobs

Teladoc Health, one of the country's largest telehealth providers, cut some jobs earlier in January.

The affected positions appear to include developers, such as engineers and data scientists, Endpoints News first reported Jan. 24. A Teladoc Health spokesperson confirmed to Becker's that recent "team reorganizations" "led to roles being eliminated."

"As part of the operational review we announced last fall, our teams are prioritizing, streamlining and automating processes to deliver on key investments that bring value to our clients and members while continuing to move Teladoc Health towards greater profitability," the spokesperson emailed. "With the limited number of notifications, we are able to work closely with each person impacted to support their transition."

Teladoc laid off about 300 employees, or 6% of its nonclinical workforce, in early 2023. Prior to that, the company had been adding hundreds of staffers each year since at least 2019, the news outlet reported.