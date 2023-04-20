Forbes names 6 telehealth companies the best of '23

Forbes released its list of 2023's best telemedicine companies on April 20.

The news outlet chose the winners based on such factors as membership fees, types of care offered, provider availability, cost per visit, lab testing availability, freedom to select your own provider, and care delivery methods (video, phone, text, etc.).

1. Best variety of care: HealthTap

2. Best for insurance coverage: Teladoc

3. Best for fertility and pregnancy: Maven

4. Best for sexual health: PlushCare

5. Best for physician choice: Sesame Care

6. Most budget-friendly: GoodRx Care