FCC awards $68M in telehealth funding to 53 providers

The Federal Communications Commission approved its eighth wave of COVID-19 telehealth program applications, granting $68.22 million to healthcare providers nationwide.

The COVID-19 Telehealth Program, part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, encourages hospitals and healthcare centers to apply for up to $1 million to support telehealth expansion amid the pandemic.

The FCC approved seven previous batches of applicants beginning April 16, and it will continue accepting applications on a rolling basis.

Here are the healthcare providers awarded funding May 28:

AccessHealth (Richmond, Texas) received $439,286 to purchase network upgrades and telehealth carts to boost its remote care capacity.



The Arc Madison Cortland (Oneida, N.Y.) received $49,455 for laptops and headsets to provide remote psychological services, counseling and occupational and physical therapy.



Bridge Counseling Associates (Las Vegas) received $91,460 for telehealth devices to offer mental health and substance abuse treatment, psychiatric care and medical wellness services remotely.



Central Kansas Mental Health Center (Salina) received $113,768 connected devices to provide mental health services via telehealth.



Central Maine Medical Center (Lewiston) received $270,172 for connected devices, network upgrades and a telehealth platform to institute an integrated telemedicine application across three sites.



Central New York Services (Syracuse) received $546,009 for telehealth equipment to remotely monitor and treat patients.



The Chautauqua Center Medical Center (Jamestown, N.Y.) received $164,634 for servers, computers, tablets and diagnostic equipment to provide patients with telehealth care.



Children’s Charter (Waltham, Mass.) received $20,069 for laptops to provide remote evaluation and treatment to trauma survivors.



Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center (Owen, Wis.) received $201,863 for tablets and video telehealth equipment to offer remote diagnostic and psychiatric services to patients.



Conway (S.C.) Hospital received $536,359 for telemedicine carts and a telehealth platform to expand its remote care capacity



Ellis Hospital (Schenectady, N.Y.) received $131,261 for a telehealth platform, laptops and other equipment to provide patients with remote COVID-19 testing referrals, symptom monitoring and treatment.



Elmwood Health Center (Buffalo, N.Y.) received $128,789 for a remote monitoring platform, tablets and diagnostic and monitoring equipment to provide telehealth care.



The Family Counseling Center (Gloversville, N.Y.) received $43,667 for connected devices so its mental health professionals can provide remote care.



Franciscan Health Indianapolis received $929,834 for connected devices, a monitoring platform and other equipment to provide remote care.



Harbor (Toledo, Ohio) received $328,126 for a patient wellness application license, video telehealth licenses, connected devices, mobile data plans and other equipment to provide remote access to comprehensive mental health and substance use assessment, treatment, testing and care.



Heartland Regional Medical Center (Saint Joseph, Mo.) received $266,800 for tablets, wireless data plans, remote monitoring equipment and software licenses to offer its patients telehealth services.



Housing Works Health Services ( Brooklyn, N.Y.) received $857,750 for a telehealth platform, phones, tablets, laptops and internet service to provide remote care.



Insight House Chemical Dependency Services (Utica, N.Y.) received $78,528 for telehealth equipment and services to offer remote substance abuse and behavioral health treatment.



InterCommunity Hartford (Conn.) received $100,083 for laptops, remote monitoring equipment, wireless data services and software licenses to expand access to its remote primary care and behavioral health services.



Isaiah’s Place (Troy, Ohio) received $30,494 for connected devices and internet access so employees can maintain communication with foster children during the pandemic.



JBS Mental Health Authority (Birmingham, Ala.) received $120,035 for tablets and wireless data services to expand its remote psychiatric services.



Johns Hopkins Health Systems (Baltimore) received $1 million for a remote intensive care unit, a medical kiosk, connected devices and other telehealth equipment to provide remote care for patients.



Jordan Valley Community Health Center (Springfield, Mo.) received $742,780 for diagnostic and monitoring equipment, a telehealth platform and tablets to provide remote care.



Key Program (Springfield, Mass.) received $6,423 for laptops to offer telehealth mental health services to patients in western Massachusetts.



Lafayette (La.) Foundation Clinic received $21,075 for connected devices to provide rural patients with telehealth services.



Legacy Community Health Services (Houston) received $571,045 for laptops, network upgrades and video-conferencing licenses to offer virtual consultations and remote treatment.



Leland (Miss.) Medical Center received $448,442 for connected devices, mobile hot spots and network upgrades to provide telehealth services to patients with mental health conditions, substance abuse issues, opioid dependence and chronic diseases.



Long Island Select Healthcare (Central Islip, N.Y.) received $480,854 for laptops, tablets, mobile hot spots and remote monitoring equipment to provide remote care.



Maple Knoll Communities (Cincinnati) received $98,984 for a telehealth platform, diagnostic equipment and other services to provide remote diagnosis, monitoring and treatment for vulnerable older adults in their own homes.



Native American Community Clinic (Minneapolis) received $21,533 for laptops, tablets, video services and network upgrades to provide remote consultations, monitoring and treatment.



New York-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City) received $1,000,000 for telemedicine carts, tablets, a virtual triage platform and monitoring equipment to implement a digital ICU program.



Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Memorial Medical Center received $35,640 for laptops to expand its telehealth care in the fields of primary care, obstetrics and gynecology and mental health.



Northlakes Community Clinic (Iron River, Wis.) received $286,046 for connected devices and a telehealth kiosk to provide rural residents in northern Wisconsin with virtual primary care services.



Novant Health Consortium (Winston Salem, N.C.) received $536,485 for tablets, laptops, touch screen monitors, cameras, and other equipment to implement a digital intensive care unit.



Ocean Health Initiatives (Lakewood, N. J.) received $782,629 for monitors, laptops, diagnostic equipment and hardware and software upgrades to offer remote consultations and monitoring.



Outside In Clinic (Portland, Ore.) received $291,235 for laptops, tablets, mobile hotspots, video monitors, monitoring equipment and a telemedicine platform to expand its telehealth capability.



Portland (Maine) Community Health Center received $245,988 for telehealth equipment to provide remote care and monitoring for COVID-19 patients, create telehealth rooms and institute a portable teleclinic system to monitor patients' vitals.



Project Health (Sumterville, Fla.) received $437,114 for telehealth carts, computers, tablets, remote monitoring equipment and other equipment to expand its telehealth capacity.



Public Health Management Corporation (Philadelphia) received $202,065 for laptops, tablets, phones, a virtual private network and network upgrades to expand its telehealth service offerings for uninsured patients.



Purdue University Fort Wayne (Ind.) Community Counseling Center received $34,982 for connected devices, mobile hot spots and other telehealth equipment to provide remote mental health counseling.



Region 8 Mental Health Services (Brandon, Miss.) received $32,349 for telehealth equipment to provide rural patients with remote diagnosis, therapy, psychiatric evaluations and other services.



Resource Center for the Chemically Dependent (Denville, N.J.) received $19,750 for laptops, telehealth software and network upgrades to provide remote monitoring and counseling.



St. Vincent Charity Medical Center (Cleveland, Ohio) received $183,195 for connected devices, network upgrades, telehealth equipment, a telehealth platform and internet access to provide remote behavioral and integrated care to high-risk and low-income patients.



Shasta Community Health Center (Redding, Calif.) received $44,263 for a telehealth platform and internet service to offer remote consultations and diagnoses.



SUNY Upstate Cancer Center at Seneca Hill (Syracuse, N.Y.) received $373,731 for a telehealth platform subscription and tablets to provide virtual visits and consultations to patients who have or may have COVID-19.



Temple University Hospital (Philadelphia) received $902,290 for a remote monitoring platform, symptom diagnosis software, tablets, phones and other telehealth equipment to diagnose and treat patients remotely.



Trihealth (Cincinnati) received $537,471 for telehealth equipment and software to provide remote monitoring and treatment.



United Methodist Communities at the Shores (Ocean City, N.J.) received $909,560 for a remote patient monitoring platform and telehealth software licenses to provide remote consultations, monitoring and treatment.



Universal Community Health Center (Los Angeles) received $170,479 for phones, laptops, mobile hot spots, network upgrades, remote monitoring equipment and a telehealth platform to help it meet its goal of conducting 80 percent of its visits via telehealth.



University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center received $821,882 for telemedicine carts, tablets and home monitoring devices to treat its patients remotely.



University of Mississippi Medical Center/UMMC Consortium (Jackson) received $1,000,000 for connected devices, network equipment and upgrades, software licenses, and other telehealth equipment to assist in the development of a telemedicine COVID-19 triage solution.



Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (Gwinn, Mich.) received $213,997 for telemedicine carts, computers, monitors and diagnostic equipment to provide virtual COVID-19 testing and remote monitoring to patients in nursing homes and congregate living facilities.



View Point Health (Lawrenceville, Ga.) received $315,672 for telehealth software licenses and equipment to provide remote mental health services.

More articles on telehealth:

Texas gives $3.6M to nursing homes for connected devices

CMS expands telehealth for Medicare Advantage plans: 4 details

Centene waives telehealth costs for Medicare members through 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.