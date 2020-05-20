FCC doles out more than $16M for telehealth funding to 43 providers
The Federal Communications Commission approved its seventh wave of COVID-19 telehealth program applications, issuing $16.87 million to healthcare providers nationwide.
The COVID-19 Telehealth Program, part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, invites hospitals and healthcare centers to apply for up to $1 million to support telehealth expansion amid the pandemic.
The FCC approved six previous batches of applicants beginning April 16, and it will continue accepting applications on a rolling basis.
Here are the healthcare providers awarded funding May 20:
- Advance Community Health (Raleigh, N.C.) received $690,671 to support the cost of a telemedicine system, remote monitoring devices and networking equipment for COVID-19 testing and reduced-contact pharmacy services.
- Aspire Health Partners (Orlando, Fla.) received $173,037 for a patient safety platform, connected devices and telehealth network equipment upgrades.
- Blackstone Valley Community Health Care (Pawtucket, R.I.) received $108,306 for laptops and other telehealth equipment.
- Bridgeport (Conn.) Hospital received $938,960 for medical carts and other telehealth equipment to more safely treat intensive care patients.
- BronxCare Health System (New York City) received $539,797 for connected devices, video equipment and network upgrades to provide remote consultation, diagnoses, treatment and monitoring.
- Capstone Rural Health Center (Parrish, Ala.) received $165,478 for telemedicine carts, computers and diagnostic equipment to incorporate cameras, displays and network access in its remote care model.
- Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.) received $928,183 for connected devices and a telehealth platform to remotely treat pediatric COVID-19 patients and patients up to 30 years old.
- Christ Health Center (Birmingham, Ala.) received $631,612 for laptops, a telehealth platform and other telehealth equipment to move toward a full telehealth model.
- Clinica Colorado (Westminster) received $10,231 for connected devices and network enhancements to provide remote assessments and treatment for patients with chronic and acute conditions.
- CommuniHealth Services Bastrop (La.) Family Practice received $102,016 for laptops and connected devices to provide COVID-19 patients with telehealth services, offer remote treatment for chronic disease management, and deliver virtual mental health counseling and medication management.
- Community Health Care (Davenport, Iowa) received $799,305 for computers, telemedicine carts, remote diagnostic and monitoring equipment, and a telehealth platform to safely provide COVID-19 testing and treatment.
- Cooper University Health (Camden, N.J.) received $506,284 for telemedicine equipment and a telehealth platform to assess and treat patients remotely.
- Counseling Center of Wayne and Holmes Counties (Wooster, Ohio) received $28,270 for a telehealth platform and equipment to remotely treat patients with mental health conditions.
- East Alabama Medical Center (Opelika) received $69,909 for telehealth software and connected devices to treat critically at-risk patients.
- Eprine Community Services (New York City) received $86,386 for laptops, connected devices and other telehealth equipment to provide patients with remote care.
- Florida Community Health Centers (West Palm Beach) received $884,116 for telehealth kiosks, connected devices and remote monitoring equipment to provide patients with remote consultations, treatment and monitoring.
- Foundation Behavioral Health Services (Celina, Ohio) received $19,965 for connected devices and data service upgrades to provide patients with remote behavioral health and substance use treatment.
- Goodwill NYNJ Clinic (New York City) received $435,879 for connected devices, cellular data plans and hotspots to facilitate remote interactions between physicians and patients.
- Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital received $462,797 for telehealth carts and other telehealth equipment to remotely monitor intensive care patients and conduct remote patient screening and education.
- Hunterdon Drug Awareness (Flemington, N.J.) received $37,571 for telehealth equipment and software licenses to offer remote mental health, substance abuse and psychiatric services.
- Irvington (N.J.) Counseling Center received $17,124 for computers and connected devices to allow social workers and psychiatrists to conduct remorse counseling and medication monitoring.
- Jefferson Parish Community Health Care Centers (Avondale, La.) received $188,500 for monitoring devices and computers to provide telehealth services to patients who are at high risk for COVID-19 or live in hard-to-reach communities.
- Knoxville (Tenn.) Adult Center received $249,773 for computers and other connected devices to offer patients remote mental health, addiction, social and victim services.
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital (New London, Conn.) received $384,024 for telehealth carts and other diagnostic equipment to provide patients with remote screenings and treatment.
- Legacy Emanuel Hospital and Health Center (Portland, Ore.) received $368,912 for telehealth equipment to remotely treat and monitor intensive care and emergency patients and allow specialty and subspecialty providers to offer telehealth services.
- Lincoln County Primary Care Center (Hamlin, W.Va.) received $967,304 for telehealth carts, diagnostic equipment, and hardware and software upgrades to provide patients with remote care.
- Lynn County Hospital District (Tahoka, Texas) received $127,980 for connected devices, a telemedicine platform, a portable teleclinic briefcase and other telehealth equipment to expand its remote care capabilities.
- Marietta (Ohio) Memorial Hospital received $473,159 for telehealth carts, connected devices and monitoring equipment to remotely diagnose and treat geriatric patients.
- Marin City (Calif.) Health and Wellness Center received $162,207 for connected devices, computers, tablets and remote monitoring equipment to expand its telehealth care model.
- Metro Health-University of Michigan Health (Wyoming, Mich.) received $356,597 for laptops, tablets, network upgrades, telehealth software and licenses to offer patients remote care and monitoring.
- North Suffolk Mental Health Association (Chelsea, Mass.) received $56,786 for connected devices to provide patients with video and telephone care options.
- Novant Health Consortium (Winston-Salem, N.C.) received $1 million for telehealth equipment and software to offer telehealth services for intensive care units and provide remote COVID-19 treatment and monitoring.
- NYP Brooklyn Methodist Hospital (New York City) received $1 million for connected devices, telemedicine carts and remote monitoring devices to provide patients with remote consultations, treatment and monitoring.
- Preferred Behavioral Health Group (Lakewood, N.J.) received $420,675 for phones, laptops and remote access software to give patients with mental health and substance use conditions remote consultations and monitoring.
- Ritter Center (San Rafael, Calif.) received $133,445 for telehealth equipment to provide patients with primary care, specialty treatment and behavioral health psychotherapy.
- Rutgers Community Health Center (Newark, N.J.) received $21,434 for telehealth equipment to offer remote treatment and monitoring to its patients who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.
- Saratoga Hospital Consortium (Saratoga Springs, N.Y.) received $61,515 for telehealth equipment to remotely treat COVID-19 patients and to expand its telehealth capabilities.
- Spectrum Human Services (Orchard Park, N.Y.) received $463,866 for connected devices to provide patients with remote care and divert unnecessary hospital presentations.
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center (Paterson, N.J.) received $472,059 for a telehealth platform and connected devices to conduct remote treatment and monitoring for COVID-19 patients.
- St. Joseph Orphanage (Cincinnati) received $228,619 for video conferencing equipment and connected devices to provide critical telehealth treatment and give patients immediate access to remote psychiatric services.
- Urban Health Plan (New York City) received $873,202 for telehealth equipment to provide patients with remote assessment, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, prevention and education.
- Windrose Health Network (Greenwood, Ind.) received $223,720 for telehealth equipment and network improvements to deliver patients with remote care.
- Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital received $1 million for telehealth equipment to treat surgical and intensive care patients.
