FCC doles out more than $16M for telehealth funding to 43 providers

The Federal Communications Commission approved its seventh wave of COVID-19 telehealth program applications, issuing $16.87 million to healthcare providers nationwide.

The COVID-19 Telehealth Program, part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, invites hospitals and healthcare centers to apply for up to $1 million to support telehealth expansion amid the pandemic.

The FCC approved six previous batches of applicants beginning April 16, and it will continue accepting applications on a rolling basis.

Here are the healthcare providers awarded funding May 20:

Advance Community Health (Raleigh, N.C.) received $690,671 to support the cost of a telemedicine system, remote monitoring devices and networking equipment for COVID-19 testing and reduced-contact pharmacy services.



Aspire Health Partners (Orlando, Fla.) received $173,037 for a patient safety platform, connected devices and telehealth network equipment upgrades.



Blackstone Valley Community Health Care (Pawtucket, R.I.) received $108,306 for laptops and other telehealth equipment.



Bridgeport (Conn.) Hospital received $938,960 for medical carts and other telehealth equipment to more safely treat intensive care patients.



BronxCare Health System (New York City) received $539,797 for connected devices, video equipment and network upgrades to provide remote consultation, diagnoses, treatment and monitoring.



Capstone Rural Health Center (Parrish, Ala.) received $165,478 for telemedicine carts, computers and diagnostic equipment to incorporate cameras, displays and network access in its remote care model.



Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.) received $928,183 for connected devices and a telehealth platform to remotely treat pediatric COVID-19 patients and patients up to 30 years old.



Christ Health Center (Birmingham, Ala.) received $631,612 for laptops, a telehealth platform and other telehealth equipment to move toward a full telehealth model.



Clinica Colorado (Westminster) received $10,231 for connected devices and network enhancements to provide remote assessments and treatment for patients with chronic and acute conditions.



CommuniHealth Services Bastrop (La.) Family Practice received $102,016 for laptops and connected devices to provide COVID-19 patients with telehealth services, offer remote treatment for chronic disease management, and deliver virtual mental health counseling and medication management.



Community Health Care (Davenport, Iowa) received $799,305 for computers, telemedicine carts, remote diagnostic and monitoring equipment, and a telehealth platform to safely provide COVID-19 testing and treatment.



Cooper University Health (Camden, N.J.) received $506,284 for telemedicine equipment and a telehealth platform to assess and treat patients remotely.



Counseling Center of Wayne and Holmes Counties (Wooster, Ohio) received $28,270 for a telehealth platform and equipment to remotely treat patients with mental health conditions.



East Alabama Medical Center (Opelika) received $69,909 for telehealth software and connected devices to treat critically at-risk patients.



Eprine Community Services (New York City) received $86,386 for laptops, connected devices and other telehealth equipment to provide patients with remote care.



Florida Community Health Centers (West Palm Beach) received $884,116 for telehealth kiosks, connected devices and remote monitoring equipment to provide patients with remote consultations, treatment and monitoring.



Foundation Behavioral Health Services (Celina, Ohio) received $19,965 for connected devices and data service upgrades to provide patients with remote behavioral health and substance use treatment.



Goodwill NYNJ Clinic (New York City) received $435,879 for connected devices, cellular data plans and hotspots to facilitate remote interactions between physicians and patients.



Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital received $462,797 for telehealth carts and other telehealth equipment to remotely monitor intensive care patients and conduct remote patient screening and education.



Hunterdon Drug Awareness (Flemington, N.J.) received $37,571 for telehealth equipment and software licenses to offer remote mental health, substance abuse and psychiatric services.



Irvington (N.J.) Counseling Center received $17,124 for computers and connected devices to allow social workers and psychiatrists to conduct remorse counseling and medication monitoring.



Jefferson Parish Community Health Care Centers (Avondale, La.) received $188,500 for monitoring devices and computers to provide telehealth services to patients who are at high risk for COVID-19 or live in hard-to-reach communities.



Knoxville (Tenn.) Adult Center received $249,773 for computers and other connected devices to offer patients remote mental health, addiction, social and victim services.



Lawrence Memorial Hospital (New London, Conn.) received $384,024 for telehealth carts and other diagnostic equipment to provide patients with remote screenings and treatment.



Legacy Emanuel Hospital and Health Center (Portland, Ore.) received $368,912 for telehealth equipment to remotely treat and monitor intensive care and emergency patients and allow specialty and subspecialty providers to offer telehealth services.



Lincoln County Primary Care Center (Hamlin, W.Va.) received $967,304 for telehealth carts, diagnostic equipment, and hardware and software upgrades to provide patients with remote care.



Lynn County Hospital District (Tahoka, Texas) received $127,980 for connected devices, a telemedicine platform, a portable teleclinic briefcase and other telehealth equipment to expand its remote care capabilities.



Marietta (Ohio) Memorial Hospital received $473,159 for telehealth carts, connected devices and monitoring equipment to remotely diagnose and treat geriatric patients.



Marin City (Calif.) Health and Wellness Center received $162,207 for connected devices, computers, tablets and remote monitoring equipment to expand its telehealth care model.



Metro Health-University of Michigan Health (Wyoming, Mich.) received $356,597 for laptops, tablets, network upgrades, telehealth software and licenses to offer patients remote care and monitoring.



North Suffolk Mental Health Association (Chelsea, Mass.) received $56,786 for connected devices to provide patients with video and telephone care options.



Novant Health Consortium (Winston-Salem, N.C.) received $1 million for telehealth equipment and software to offer telehealth services for intensive care units and provide remote COVID-19 treatment and monitoring.



NYP Brooklyn Methodist Hospital (New York City) received $1 million for connected devices, telemedicine carts and remote monitoring devices to provide patients with remote consultations, treatment and monitoring.



Preferred Behavioral Health Group (Lakewood, N.J.) received $420,675 for phones, laptops and remote access software to give patients with mental health and substance use conditions remote consultations and monitoring.



Ritter Center (San Rafael, Calif.) received $133,445 for telehealth equipment to provide patients with primary care, specialty treatment and behavioral health psychotherapy.



Rutgers Community Health Center (Newark, N.J.) received $21,434 for telehealth equipment to offer remote treatment and monitoring to its patients who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.



Saratoga Hospital Consortium (Saratoga Springs, N.Y.) received $61,515 for telehealth equipment to remotely treat COVID-19 patients and to expand its telehealth capabilities.



Spectrum Human Services (Orchard Park, N.Y.) received $463,866 for connected devices to provide patients with remote care and divert unnecessary hospital presentations.



St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center (Paterson, N.J.) received $472,059 for a telehealth platform and connected devices to conduct remote treatment and monitoring for COVID-19 patients.



St. Joseph Orphanage (Cincinnati) received $228,619 for video conferencing equipment and connected devices to provide critical telehealth treatment and give patients immediate access to remote psychiatric services.



Urban Health Plan (New York City) received $873,202 for telehealth equipment to provide patients with remote assessment, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, prevention and education.



Windrose Health Network (Greenwood, Ind.) received $223,720 for telehealth equipment and network improvements to deliver patients with remote care.



Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital received $1 million for telehealth equipment to treat surgical and intensive care patients.

