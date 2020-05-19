Telehealth to grow nearly 65% in 2020, report finds

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for telehealth, which is anticipated to rise 64.3 percent in 2020, according to a recent Frost & Sullivan report.

The report claims that the need for social distancing between clinicians and patients has driven the market growth. In the U.S., the telehealth market now has an anticipated five-year compound annual growth rate of 38.2 percent.

Virtual visits and remote patient monitoring tech will be the biggest drivers of telehealth market growth, followed by mobile health and personal emergency response systems.

Telehealth growth will be supported past the COVID-19 pandemic by companies that can provide user-friendly wearable devices, sensors and diagnostic equipment for virtual visits, as well as artificial intelligence deployed as interactive virtual assistants or chatbots.

Important considerations include the use of data analytics to help researchers learn more about how COVID-19 progresses among diverse patient populations and cybersecurity measures and privacy regulations to protect telehealth services from data breaches.

