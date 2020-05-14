FCC awards more than $8M for telehealth funding to 33 providers

The Federal Communications Commission approved its sixth wave of COVID-19 telehealth program applications, allotting $8.36 million to healthcare providers nationwide.

The COVID-19 Telehealth Program, part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, allows hospitals and healthcare centers to apply for up to $1 million to fund the cost of telehealth devices and services.

The FCC approved five previous batches of applicants beginning April 16, and it will continue accepting applications on a rolling basis.

Here are the healthcare providers awarded funding May 13:

1. Bee Busy Wellness Center (Houston) received $182,854 to purchase video monitors and connected devices for primary and preventive medical services.

2. Behavioral Health Services North (Plattsburgh, N.Y.) received $39,181 for connected devices, monitors, and software licenses to deliver therapy, medication management, health monitoring and rehabilitation services.

3. Bethesda Community Clinic (Canton, Ga.) received $5,886 for telemedical devices to assess patient health, refill prescriptions, determine if a patient needs COVID-19 testing and provide full-service visits with physicians.

4. Chicago Family Health Center received $292,000 to implement a telehealth platform to treat patients without COVID-19 symptoms to improve patient flow, decrease cycle time and reduce cost.

5. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital received $719,098 to provide telehealth services to high-risk pediatric patients to reduce their potential exposure to COVID-19.

6. Community Healing Centers (Kalamazoo, Mich.) received $36,673 for telehealth devices to provide substance abuse and mental health treatment.

7. Community Service (Morrilton, Ark.) received $44,949 for laptops, connected devices and telehealth kiosks for remote care of its youth patient population.

8. Community Teaching Homes (Toledo, Ohio) received $20,761 to provide behavioral telehealth services to children and families highly vulnerable to COVID-19.

9. Council for Jewish Elderly (Chicago) received $6,783 to deliver telehealth services to more than 350 older adults.

10. Four County Mental Health Center (Independence, Kan.) received $16,129 for telehealth devices to provide outpatient mental health therapy, substance abuse disorder therapy and psychiatric rehabilitation.

11. Franklin County Memorial Hospital (Meadville, Miss.) received $262,934 for telemedicine carts and servers to remotely diagnose, treat and monitor patients.

12. Genesis PrimeCare (Marshall, Texas) received $990,716 to provide comprehensive primary care, pediatric care and behavioral health services through telehealth consultations and remote patient treatment for low-income and underserved patients.

13. Grace Medical Home (Orlando, Fla.) received $34,732 for connected devices and telecommunications services to broaden its telehealth services for low-income and uninsured patients.

14. Greater Elgin (Ill.) Family Care Center received $39,639 for the purchase of laptops to expand its capacity to provide virtual visits for a wide variety of medical services to limit the spread of COVID-19.

15. Helio Health (Syracuse, N.Y.) received $504,034 for telehealth equipment to provide patients with remote monitoring and treatment.

16. Heritage Clinic and Community Assistance Program for Seniors (Pasadena, Calif.) received $41,457 for telehealth devices and services to treat older adults with mental health issues who are underserved and low-income.

17. Hope House Outpatient Clinic (Albany, N.Y.) received $8,586 to purchase telehealth equipment to treat patients with substance abuse disorders.

18. Impact Family Counseling (Birmingham, Ala.) received $75,000 for connected devices to provide telehealth services to provide patients with mental health treatment.

19. Intermountain Health Care (Murray, Utah) received $772,680 for remote care equipment to reduce potential COVID-19 exposure and free up hospital and clinic spaces for COVID-19 patients.

20. Jewish Family and Children’s Services (Tucson, Ariz.) received $27,320 to provide patients with mental health telehealth services.

21. Jewish Family Service of the Desert (Palm Springs, Calif.) received $19,636 to deliver mental health telehealth services to patients.

22. Mattapan (Mass.) Community Health Center received $755,468 for telehealth equipment to provide remote medical services to patients who have chronic conditions or COVID-19.

23. OLV Human Services (Lackawanna, N.Y.) received $174,840 to purchase connected devices and telemedicine solutions for the remote treatment of COVID-19 vulnerable populations.

24. Reliance Health (Norwich, Conn.) received $18,601 to provide telehealth services to patients who have chronic mental health diagnoses and are at high risk for COVID-19.

25. River Edge Behavioral Health (Macon, Ga.) received $735,365 for telehealth services to treat patients with behavioral health conditions, including mental illnesses, substance use disorders, co-occurring behavioral health disorders and autism.

26. Salina (Kan.) Family Healthcare Center received $14,418 for equipment to provide telehealth consultations for medical, dental, behavioral health and clinical pharmacy patients.

27. Southeast Alabama Rural Health Associates (Troy, Ala.) received $732,827 to expand its telehealth services and provide patients with remote treatment and consultations.

28. Southwest General Health Center (Middleburg Heights, Ohio) received $190,150 to purchase telehealth equipment for remote patient monitoring, video and voice consultations and inpatient care.

29. Tanner Medical Center (Carrollton, Ga.) received $879,520 to expand its telehealth services for patients needing treatment for chronic conditions, behavioral health services and other medical conditions.

30. The Transition House (St. Cloud, Fla.) received $106,625 for telehealth equipment to provide patients with remote substance abuse and mental health treatment.

31. Via Care Community Health Center (Los Angeles) received $157,123 to implement telehealth services and conduct video visits for its low-income and COVID-19 vulnerable patient population.

32. Wirt County Health Services Association (Elizabeth, W.Va.) received $274,432 to provide telehealth services, including primary care, behavioral health and dental services, to COVID-19 positive patients.

33. Yakima (Wash.) Neighborhood Health Services received $177,945 to provide telehealth services and remote consultations to its low-income patient population.

More articles on telehealth:

Mount Sinai provides palliative care to 873 COVID-19 patients through telemedicine call line

COVID-19 pushed telemedicine ahead a decade: 4 quotes on virtual care innovation from Mayo physicians

Zocdoc launches free telehealth platform for providers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.