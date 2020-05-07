FCC awards nearly $12M to Mount Sinai, Kennedy Krieger Children's & 24 more providers for telehealth funding

The Federal Communications Commission approved its fifth wave of COVID-19 telehealth program applications, funneling $11.19 million to providers including Mount Sinai Hospital and Kennedy Krieger Children's Hospital.

Under the $200 million program, part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, hospitals and health centers can apply for up to $1 million to cover costs for internet-connected monitoring devices, broadband connectivity and telecommunication devices.

The FCC approved four other sets of applicants beginning April 16; the agency is continuing to accept applications and will distribute more funding on a rolling basis.

Here are the most recent healthcare providers to receive financial awards:

1. Ampala Health (Yuba City, Calif.) received $332,079 to expand its video telehealth services at 12 COVID-19 testing sites across the state.

2. Avenue 360 Health and Wellness (Houston) received $297,975 to provide video telemedicine services to low-income and vulnerable patients at risk of COVID-19 through mobile telehealth sites at public housing locations.

3. Brazos Valley Community Action Agency (College Station, Texas) received $415,621 to provide remote patient monitoring devices and services for its rural and high-risk patient population.

4. The Children's Home of Cincinnati received $456,871 to expand its video telehealth consultations and remote monitoring programs for its low-income patient population.

5. Chinatown Service Center (Los Angeles) received $460,572 to implement telehealth for primary care, mental health and dental services for low-income patient populations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

6. Community Health Centers of Burlington (Vt.) received $782,903 for its eight sites to provide telehealth visits for primary care, psychiatry, behavioral health and dental care services for primarily low-income patients.

7. Community Health Center of Lubbock (Texas) received $143,584 to expand its telehealth services to limit exposure of patients and staff to COVID-19-positive patients receiving care.

8. Delaware Valley Community Health (Philadelphia) received $504,880 to provide telehealth services to its patients, who are predominantly vulnerable and at high-risk for COVID-19.

9. El Rio Santa Cruz Neighborhood Health Center (Tucson, Ariz.) received $444,462 to provide telehealth services and remote patient monitoring at 12 sites.

10. Fair Haven Community Health Clinic (New Haven, Conn.) received $430,438 to provide its COVID-19 high-risk patient population with video and voice consults as well as remote monitoring.

11. Greater Baden Medical Services (Brandywine, Md.) received $537,747 to expand its video telehealth services and remote patient monitoring for low-income patients outside of the emergency room.

12. Health Access for All (Los Angeles) received $442,376 to implement remote patient monitoring services for chronically ill and elderly patients.

13. Holyoke (Mass.) Health Center received $668,335 to use telehealth to provide its high-risk and vulnerable patients with HIV infectious disease services and management, substance use disorder program treatment and adherence counseling, as well as nutrition, medication management and oral health services.

14. Kennedy Krieger Children's Hospital (Baltimore) received $994,950 to expand its video telehealth and remote patient monitoring services for vulnerable and high-risk children, adolescents and adults with disabilities.

15. Linn County Department of Health Services (Albany, Ore.) received $56,332 to implement telehealth for medical services, mental health services and maternal health services.

16. MA FQHC Telehealth Consortium (Boston) received $939,627 to implement telehealth phone calls and videoconferencing at its 28 community health centers, as well as connected thermometers and pulse oximeters for remote monitoring of COVID-19 patients.

17. Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach (Bay City, Texas) received $193,038 for telehealth services to treat patients with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, as well as patients needing psychiatric services and patients who have acute and chronic conditions.

18. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City) received $862,950 for remote patient monitoring services for pediatric patients suffering from at least one preexisting, chronic condition, such as asthma, cardiac disease, diabetes or a weakened immune system.

19. Navajo Nation Department of Health (Window Rock, Ariz.) received $954,990 for home healthcare and remote monitoring services throughout the Navajo Nation for patients who are isolated and under shelter-in-place orders.

20. Opportunities Industrialization Center (Rocky Mount, N.C.) received $27,468 to expand its remote patient care program and provide connected devices to patients infected by COVID-19 or high-risk patients with chronic conditions.

21. Parker Health Group (Somerset, N.J.) received $28,838 to provide physical, occupational and speech therapy through telehealth for older members of the community.

22. Pomona (Calif.) Community Health Center received $209,933 to implement video and telephone visits to provide medical, dental and behavioral health services to its COVID-19 high-risk and vulnerable community members.

23. South Plains Rural Health Services (Levelland, Texas) received $109,365 to expand its telehealth services for continued care of COVID-19 patients as well as its vulnerable, low-income, uninsured and underinsured patients.

24. Spectrum Health Services (Philadelphia) received $40,417 for telehealth services to allow providers to continue to care for its vulnerable patient populations.

25. Wilmington Community Clinic (Los Angeles) received $232,291 to provide remote patient monitoring and video and voice telehealth consultations to low-income and vulnerable patient populations in Los Angeles County.

26. Wright Center Medical Group (Scranton, Pa.) received $629,051 to deploy in-home patient monitoring kits and expand its video telehealth services for remote care of its high-risk and vulnerable populations.

