Coronavirus has sped up telehealth, made care more convenient, Humana CEO says

The new coronavirus has helped speed healthcare trends such as telemedicine, which Humana CEO Bruce Broussard said will have a lasting impact on care delivery.

Mr. Broussard told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on May 5 that the rise of telemedicine during the pandemic has opened healthcare up to more convenient settings. In response, Humana announced that it will waive all cost-sharing for in-network telehealth visits for its 4.5 million Medicare Advantage members through the end of the year.

"The virus is giving acceleration into some trends, and that is really around opening the healthcare system up and allowing more convenient settings," Mr. Broussard said. "We are seeing that you're going to see a different healthcare system as a result of the virus that is going to be much more distributed in the ability to deliver care."

The ability to use the home as a virtual setting for care delivery can be applied to numerous specialties, including primary care, and as the country enters into the COVID-19 recovery phase, Humana wants to ensure its members can access care, specifically preventive primary and behavioral healthcare, Mr. Broussard said.

Humana also waived all cost-sharing for in-network primary care and behavioral health for its Medicare Advantage members through the end of 2020.

