Humana waives costs for primary care, behavioral health visits for 4.5 million members

Humana is waiving all cost-sharing for in-network primary care, behavioral health and telehealth visits for its Medicare Advantage members through the end of 2020.

Nearly 4.5 million seniors in Medicare Advantage plans won't have to pay copays, coinsurance and deductibles for in-network primary and behavioral care for the rest of the year, Humana said May 5. The move follows the insurer's decision in March to waive out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing and treatment.

The expanded cost-share waivers are effective May 1. Humana said as states begin to transition away from shelter-in-place orders, it hopes the change will ease financial burdens for seniors who visit their primary care physician or use telehealth.

