Former Jefferson Health, Providence CEOs join AmplifyMD

Former Jefferson Health CEO Stephen Klasko, MD, and Providence CEO emeritus Rod Hochman, MD, have joined the governance and advisory ranks of AmplifyMD.

Dr. Klasko has been appointed to the board of directors, and Dr. Hochman has joined as a strategic advisor, according to a Jan. 8 news release from AmplifyMD. The company is a multispecialty virtual care platform focused on helping health systems expand physician capacity.

The appointments follow AmplifyMD’s recent $20 million Series B financing round. The round was led by Forerunner Ventures, with participation from Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System, Greylock, F-Prime and Tau Ventures.

Dr. Klasko previously served as president and CEO of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health. He currently serves as executive in residence at General Catalyst and senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Dr. Hochman is CEO emeritus of Providence, based in Renton, Wash.