Amazon offers more employees virtual care benefit: 3 details

Amazon is extending its telehealth benefit beyond its employees at Seattle-area offices to include warehouse workers near its headquarters, according to CNBC.



Three things to know:



1. Amazon began offering virtual medical services to a small group of employees through an app last year in a move that was widely interpreted as a testing ground for the technology that could become more widely implemented. The company's Seattle-area employees were offered video consultations and follow-up care through the app as part of their health benefits.



2. The virtual care benefit expansion to fulfillment center employees in the Seattle area was planned before the COVID-19 pandemic, and employees have pushed for more widespread access to the benefit.



3. Amazon has waived cost for all virtual medical services through the end of the month; it typically subsidizes medical visit fees.



