UPMC uses voice tool to generate post virtual visit summaries for patients

Pittsburgh-based UPMC launched a new artificial intelligence tool that records and analyzes clinician and patient voices during a virtual visit to create a post-visit summary for patients.

UPMC tapped AI startup Abridge for the tool. The health system's partnership with Abridge focuses on addressing the potential communication gap between clinicians and patients during virtual visits by helping streamline patients' next steps and post-visit instructions into a single report.

When used for telephone visits at UPMC, Abridge allows physicians to call their patients through an Abridge-supported phone number. Once the patient and physician consent, the telephone call is then recorded and medically relevant sections are automatically transcribed by Abridge's tool, generating a transcript for the patient's post-visit summary.

UPMC plans to move the visit summaries from phone visits into the EHR to support better care coordination, according to the news release.

