NYU Langone, Providence & 5 other hospitals experiencing telehealth surges

As the federal and state governments continue to expand telehealth access and enact social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19, hospitals and health systems are reporting sharp increases in virtual care visits.

Here are seven hospitals that have reported surges in telehealth since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

1. Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla., has experienced a 5,000 percent increase in virtual visits in the past few weeks.

2. Over a single week, Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health System's telehealth visits rose 1,110 percent.

3. Since the coronavirus outbreak began, virtual visits at Renton, Wash.-based Providence are up 20 to 30 fold.

4. Telemedicine visits at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston have skyrocketed 10- to 20-fold in recent weeks.

5. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health reported virtual screening demand increased 10-fold over a single week last month.

6. After expanding its telehealth program last month, NYU Langone Health in New York City over the course of two weeks went from zero virtual visits to 5,500 visits in a single day.

7. UC San Francisco is conducting more than 50 percent of emergency room encounters virtually, as of the end of March.

More articles on telehealth:

5 health systems offering free telehealth services during COVID-19 pandemic

4 challenges to widespread telemedicine access

Stanford Children's Health now completing 500 virtual visits daily

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.