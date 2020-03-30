UCSF completes 50% of visits virtually

More than 50 percent of the encounters at UC San Francisco are being conducting virtually, leaving the emergency room only "moderately busy," according to a CNBC report March 27.

Bob Wachter, MD, professor and chair of the department of medicine at UCSF said that the campus was "quite mellow." This is due to the academic medical center suspending elective surgeries.

UCSF has transitioned its care online and limited its procedures to prevent any overcrowding. The early steps by the state to order people to stay at home and avoid crowds may have closed the trajectory of COVID-19, experts claim, according to CNBC.

However, Dr. Wachter warns people that numbers could spike if people do not continue to abide by the rules. Cardiologist and researcher Eric Topol, MD, also said California's "death curve slope is heading north, whereas it was more akin to Washington until the last 48 hours."

