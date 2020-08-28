Michigan video store offers telehealth for customers: 5 details

A Family Video in Kalamazoo, Mich., is offering customers telehealth visits, according to a report from WWMT West Michigan, a CBS affiliate.

Five details:



1. The video rental store offers customer telehealth visits for $0 copay. Family Video members receive a card with a number to call for the visits under a FamilyPerx plan that costs $15 per month for regular service and $19.95 for premium service.



2. Customers can access telehealth services for "nonemergency things" such as bug bites, allergies and diarrhea, according to the report. They can also receive orders for lab testing, hearing aids, MRI and CT scans. Customers can also receive diabetic supplies, and members with premium service get discounts on vision and dental care.



3. The Kalamazoo location closed from March through June and is using the telehealth service as an incentive to bring customers back..



4. The store piloted the program in late 2019 and it has become more popular during the pandemic, according to the report.



5. The telehealth service has provided a new revenue stream for Family Video, according to the report.



More articles on telehealth:

5 health IT experts on virtual health solutions in the COVID-19 era and beyond

Hartford HealthCare to open telemedicine urgent care at new patient care access center

Humana sues telehealth firm, alleges fraudulent visits, prescriptions: 5 details





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.