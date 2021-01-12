HHS invests $8M in telehealth broadband pilot

HHS has awarded $8 million to fund the Telehealth Broadband Pilot program, which assesses the broadband capacity of rural healthcare providers and patient communities to improve their telehealth access, HHS announced today.



The award is part of HHS' Rural Action Plan, an effort to shore up healthcare access in rural America.



The Alaska-based National Telehealth Technology Assessment Resource Center will implement the Telehealth Broadband Pilot Program in Alaska, Michigan, Texas and West Virginia.



"As someone who hails from rural America, supporting delivery of care in the most remote parts of America, like Alaska, is a personal passion of mine, and telehealth is a crucial part of that work," said HHS Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan.



