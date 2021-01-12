Many patients want their mental healthcare to stay remote, study finds

More than half of patients who've been receiving remote mental healthcare from Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine, part of the University of Michigan, will want their care to remain remote after the pandemic ends, a recent study found.



The study, led by Jennifer Severe, MD, and published in JMIR Formative Research, found that the convenience of receiving care without leaving home, avoiding exposure to COVID-19 and patients' initial experience seeing a provider virtually contributed to patient preference to remain remote, according to a university blog post.



Anecdotal evidence suggests that remote healthcare also decreased no-show rates, possibly due to removing barriers like access to transportation or having to make arrangements for child care, according to the blog post.



The study seems to support a perspectives article Becker's covered that suggests some patients may develop a preference for telehealth care in the long term. If a widespread demand for remote mental healthcare remains, it will be a factor for healthcare system leaders to continue addressing.



