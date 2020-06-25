FCC grants $29.41M more in telehealth funding to 77 providers

The Federal Communications Commission approved its 12th wave of COVID-19 telehealth program applications June 24, granting another $29.41 million to 77 healthcare providers nationwide.

The COVID-19 Telehealth Program, part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, encourages healthcare providers to apply for up to $1 million to support telehealth expansion during the pandemic.

The FCC approved 11 previous batches of applicants beginning April 16, and it will continue accepting applications on a rolling basis. This wave brings the program's total amount of funding to $157.64 million.

Here are the healthcare providers granted funding June 24:

10th Street Clinic (Richmond, Ind.) received $152,931 for laptops and monitoring equipment to remotely track patients' weight, blood pressure, pulse oximetry, glucose and body temperature.



AccessCNY (Syracuse, N.Y.) received $134,286 for telemedicine carts, remote diagnostic kits and mobile hot spots to provide patients with more virtual mental health services.



Ascension Health (St. Louis) received $926,266 for computers, tablets, smartphones, a telehealth platform subscription and monitoring equipment to increase its telehealth capacity.



Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.) received $499,800 for a remote monitoring subscription service to provide at-home care for patients with diabetes, who are vulnerable to poor outcomes if infected with COVID-19.



Augusta University (Ga.) Medical Center received $710,316 for telemedicine carts, telecommunications equipment, laptops and a telehealth platform to expand its telehealth offerings.



Avera eCare (Sioux Falls, S.D.) received $803,588 for monitoring and diagnostic equipment to improve its telehealth program.



Barnes-Kasson County Hospital (Susquehanna, Pa.) received $12,595 for laptops to expand its telehealth capacity.



Baystate Medical Center (Springfield, Mass.) received $927,146 for tablets, telecommunications equipment, network upgrades and monitoring platforms focused on obstetrics, diabetes and hypertension to increase its telehealth capabilities.



The Bridge (New York City) received $440,875 for laptops, phones, tablets and telecommunications equipment and software to expand its telehealth program.



Broward Health Medical Center (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) received $1 million for tablets, web cameras, a telehealth platform, telehealth intensive care units and network upgrades to improve its telehealth capacity.



Burrell Behavioral Health (Springfield, Mo.), received $767,184 for laptops, mobile hot spots, network upgrades and telecommunications equipment to offer more remote mental health services.



Carevide (Greenville, Texas) received $189,653 for laptops, video monitors and network upgrades to improve its telehealth program.



Center for Family Health and Education (Panorama City, Calif.) received $313,974 for tablets, a telehealth platform and a monitoring platform and equipment to improve its capabilities for remote monitoring and treatment.



Central Nassau Guidance and Counseling Services (Hicksville, N.Y.) received $513,403 for laptops, tablets, smartphones and telecommunications equipment and software to increase its remote behavioral health services.



The Children’s Center (Detroit) received $118,604 for laptops, tablets and telecommunications software to establish a more comprehensive telehealth program.



Circle Health Services (Cleveland) received $663,704 for laptops, tablets, smartphones and telecommunications equipment and software to expand its telehealth offerings.



Clay County Medical Center (Clay Center, Kan.) received $126,960 for telemedicine carts, monitoring equipment and telecommunications software to provide rural patients with remote monitoring and treatment.



Clinica Family Health (Lafayette, Colo.) received $182,347 for a remote access platform, a telehealth platform, network upgrades and telecommunications software to increase its telehealth capacity.



Community Alliance Rehabilitation (Omaha, Neb.) received $637,128 for laptops, video monitors, tablets and network upgrades to provide patients with remote mental health and primary care services.



CommUnity Care (Austin, Texas) received $264,132 for computers, monitoring equipment, a telehealth platform subscription and telecommunications equipment and software to offer more remote screenings, monitoring and treatment.



Community Health of Central Washington (Yakima, Wash.), received $288,530 for a telehealth platform, network upgrades and laptops to provide low-income and agricultural worker populations with remote medical, dental and behavioral health services.



Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas (Sioux Falls, S.D.) received $443,417 for laptops, tablets, a telehealth platform, telecommunications equipment and software, mobile hotspots, monitoring equipment and network upgrades to provide rural patients with remote care access.



Community Mental Health Center (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) received $65,142 for laptops, telecommunications software and network upgrades to improve its remote mental health offerings.



The Connecticut Hospice (Branford, Conn.) received $312,572 for computers, tablets, smartphones, telemedicine carts, a telehealth platform, telecommunications equipment and software and network upgrades to improve its telehealth capabilities and allow patients to remotely visit their loved ones.



Crawford County Mental Health Center (Pittsburg, Kan.) received $19,669 for laptops and telecommunications equipment and software to increase its remote mental health service offerings.



Creek Valley Health Clinic (Colorado City, Ariz.) received $53,846 for tablets, monitoring and telecommunications equipment, scales, video monitors, two telemedicine kiosks and network upgrades to improve its telehealth program.



Crescent Care (New Orleans) received $242,209 for smartphones, tablets, mobile hotspots and telecommunications equipment to increase its telehealth capacity.



Decatur County Memorial Hospital (Greensburg, Ind.) received $698,603 for monitoring equipment, a telehealth platform, network upgrades, tablets and mobile hot spots to expand its telehealth program.



Easter Seals Michigan (Auburn Hills) received $110,577 for tablets, smartphones, and a telehealth platform to provide remote mental health and substance abuse treatment.



Families First (Elizabethtown, N.Y.) received $26,997 for laptops, smartphones and telecommunications equipment and software to improve its telehealth offerings.



Family Connections (East Orange, N.J.) received $347,358 for laptops and a telehealth platform subscription to provide its patients with remote care.



Family Health Services of Darke County (Greenville, Ohio) received $438,547 for a monitoring platform, laptops, tablets, smartphones and mobile hot spots to implement virtual exam rooms.



Family Service League (Huntington, N.Y.) received $239,346 for computers, tablets, a telehealth platform and telecommunications equipment and software to expand its remote mental health and addictive disorder treatment offerings.



Family Service Rochester (Minn.) received $13,234 for laptops, video monitors, mobile hot spots and telecommunications software to provide remote mental health services.



Geisinger Medical Center (Danville, Pa.) received $978,935 for tablets, monitoring equipment and telehealth platform licenses to increase its telehealth capacity.



Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center received $973,055 for laptops, tablets, a telehealth platform and monitoring equipment to expand its telehealth program.



The Harris Center for Mental Health (Houston, Texas) received $836,243 for computers, a telehealth platform and telecommunications equipment to provide remote care to patients with behavioral health issues, chronic health conditions and intellectual and developmental disabilities.



Hudson Valley Regional Community Health Center (Brewster, N.Y.) received $342,449 for telemedicine kiosks that will reduce the amount of in-person care necessary in its facilities.



Human Services Center (New Castle, Pa.) received $28,768 for laptops and telecommunications software to increase its telehealth capacity.



Icahn School of Medicine (New York City) received $923,487 for tablets, network upgrades and a monitoring platform license to provide cancer patients with remote care services.



Kheir Clinic (Los Angeles) received $45,132 for smartphones, a telehealth platform subscription and telecommunications equipment and upgrades to expand its telehealth program.



Lawrence (Ill.) County Health Department received $37,308 for desktop and laptop computers and a telehealth platform to increase the ability of providers to offer medical and mental health services remotely to individuals in the rural community.



Life Challenge of Southeastern Michigan (Detroit) received $47,605 for computers, tablets and telemedicine kiosks to provide remote mentoring, counseling and consultations.



Maine Medical Center (Portland) received $803,268 for telemedicine carts, laptops, tablets and telecommunications equipment and software to expand its remote care offerings and allow in-hospital patients to virtually visit with their loved ones.



Memorial Hospital for Cancer and Allied Diseases (New York City) received $781,831 for telemedicine carts, tablets, monitoring equipment and network upgrades to scale up its telehealth offerings.



Mental Health Association of Rockland (Valley Cottage, N.Y.) received $69,636 for laptops and telecommunication software to provide remote behavioral health services.



Monongalia County General Hospital (Morgantown, W. Va.) received $283,396 to establish a telehealth platform that includes remote COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, medication management, chronic disease management and behavioral health services.



Norman (Okla.) Regional Hospital received $915,862 for telemedicine carts, tablets, monitoring equipment and software to expand its telehealth program.



Ne Ia Shing Clinic (Onamia, Minn.) received $350,679 for laptops, telemedicine carts, telecommunications equipment and network upgrades to expand its remote care offerings.

NewYork Presbyterian-Queens (Flushing) was awarded $1 million for tablets, telemedicine carts, monitoring kits and telehealth platforms that can connect patients to expand and improve its telehealth capabilities.



OhioGuidestone (Cleveland) received $620,736 for a telehealth platform license, computers, tablets, telecommunications equipment and telemedicine carts to provide remote behavioral health services.



The Osborne Family Health Center (Camden, N.J.) received $204,603 for computers, monitoring equipment and virtual visit platform to provide low-income patients with remote medical and behavioral health treatment.



Pacific Clinics East (Monrovia, Calif.) received $254,524 for laptops, smartphones, and telecommunications equipment and software to provide remote behavioral health services.

Pastoral Counseling Service of Summit County (Akron, Ohio) received $33,961 for laptops, smartphones, mobile hot spots and a telehealth platform to allow for fully remote operations.



Pinebrook Family Answers (Allentown, Pa.) received $9,243 for laptops and telecommunications equipment and licenses to provide remote outpatient psychiatric and counseling services.

Plains Area Mental Health Center (Carroll, Iowa) received $107,180 for laptops and tablets to increase its remote care offerings for rural patients.



ProMedica Health System (Toledo, Ohio) received $707,298 for telemedicine carts, monitoring equipment and telecommunication software to scale up its telehealth offerings.



Salem Home (Hillsboro, Kan.) received $16,079 for tablets and network upgrades to treat its residents remotely.

San Fernando Community Health Center (San Fernando, Calif.) received $112,244 for laptops, tablets, network upgrades and monitoring equipment to track patients' glucose levels, blood pressure, weight and physical activity.



Sayre Health Center (Philadelphia, Pa.) received $112,926 for computers, video monitors and network upgrades to improve its telehealth capabilities.



Sisters of Charity Leavenworth Health System (Wheat Ridge, Colo.) received $730,008 for smartphones, tablets, telecommunications equipment and monitoring and telehealth platforms to expand its telehealth program.



St. Vincent Center (Chicago) received $126,442 for laptops, smartphones, telecommunications software and network upgrades to expand its remote mental health and substance abuse treatment offerings.



Stephen F. Austin Community Health Center (Alvin, Texas) received $71,131 for a telehealth patient portal, telecommunications software and monitoring equipment to improve its telehealth program.



Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Hospital received $966,026 for tablets, smartphones, monitoring equipment and a platform to improve and expand its telehealth program.



Tri County’s Family Medicine Program (Dansville, N.Y.) received $60,009 for laptops, tablets and a telehealth platform subscription to provide remote care offerings.



Tuscola County Health Department (Caro, Mich.) received $9,015 for laptops and tablets to provide patients with remote consultations.



United Medical Center (Washington, D.C.) received $535,481 for telemedicine carts, telecommunications upgrades and network upgrades to provide patients with remote consultations, care and monitoring.



University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (Little Rock, Ark.) received $940,693 for monitoring equipment, tablets, smartphones and telecommunications equipment to provide remote COVID-19 screenings, medical visits and education.



University of Connecticut Health Center (Farmington) received $135,707 for laptops, tablets and telecommunications equipment and software to increase its telehealth capabilities.



University of Florida Department of Pediatrics (Gainesville) received $967,957 for tablets, monitoring and diagnostic equipment and software, a telehealth platform and telecommunications equipment and software to expand its telehealth program.



University of Virginia Health System (Charlottesville) received $767,139 for telemedicine carts, tablets, video monitors, a telehealth platform, monitoring equipment, and network upgrades to increase its telehealth capabilities.



UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital (Pittsburgh) received $4,220 for smartphones, data plan and monitoring applications to improve its telehealth capacity.



UPMC Mercy (Pittsburgh) received $10,029 for smartphones with remote monitoring software to provide to patients at outlying and rural facilities.



UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside (Pittsburgh) received $540,410 for laptops, network upgrades, a telecommunications license and smartphones to provide patients with remote care.



Utah Navajo Health System (Montezuma Creek, Utah) received $232,009 for laptops and network upgrades to scale up its remote care offerings.



UTMB Health (Galveston, Texas) received $24,690 for a telehealth platform to provide remote care and triage patients toward specific clinic locations that can diagnose and treat COVID-19.



Youth Development Clinic of Newark (N.J.) received $9,250 for laptops and tablets to provide virtual mental health services.

