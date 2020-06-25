FCC grants $29.41M more in telehealth funding to 77 providers
The Federal Communications Commission approved its 12th wave of COVID-19 telehealth program applications June 24, granting another $29.41 million to 77 healthcare providers nationwide.
The COVID-19 Telehealth Program, part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, encourages healthcare providers to apply for up to $1 million to support telehealth expansion during the pandemic.
The FCC approved 11 previous batches of applicants beginning April 16, and it will continue accepting applications on a rolling basis. This wave brings the program's total amount of funding to $157.64 million.
Here are the healthcare providers granted funding June 24:
- 10th Street Clinic (Richmond, Ind.) received $152,931 for laptops and monitoring equipment to remotely track patients' weight, blood pressure, pulse oximetry, glucose and body temperature.
- AccessCNY (Syracuse, N.Y.) received $134,286 for telemedicine carts, remote diagnostic kits and mobile hot spots to provide patients with more virtual mental health services.
- Ascension Health (St. Louis) received $926,266 for computers, tablets, smartphones, a telehealth platform subscription and monitoring equipment to increase its telehealth capacity.
- Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.) received $499,800 for a remote monitoring subscription service to provide at-home care for patients with diabetes, who are vulnerable to poor outcomes if infected with COVID-19.
- Augusta University (Ga.) Medical Center received $710,316 for telemedicine carts, telecommunications equipment, laptops and a telehealth platform to expand its telehealth offerings.
- Avera eCare (Sioux Falls, S.D.) received $803,588 for monitoring and diagnostic equipment to improve its telehealth program.
- Barnes-Kasson County Hospital (Susquehanna, Pa.) received $12,595 for laptops to expand its telehealth capacity.
- Baystate Medical Center (Springfield, Mass.) received $927,146 for tablets, telecommunications equipment, network upgrades and monitoring platforms focused on obstetrics, diabetes and hypertension to increase its telehealth capabilities.
- The Bridge (New York City) received $440,875 for laptops, phones, tablets and telecommunications equipment and software to expand its telehealth program.
- Broward Health Medical Center (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) received $1 million for tablets, web cameras, a telehealth platform, telehealth intensive care units and network upgrades to improve its telehealth capacity.
- Burrell Behavioral Health (Springfield, Mo.), received $767,184 for laptops, mobile hot spots, network upgrades and telecommunications equipment to offer more remote mental health services.
- Carevide (Greenville, Texas) received $189,653 for laptops, video monitors and network upgrades to improve its telehealth program.
- Center for Family Health and Education (Panorama City, Calif.) received $313,974 for tablets, a telehealth platform and a monitoring platform and equipment to improve its capabilities for remote monitoring and treatment.
- Central Nassau Guidance and Counseling Services (Hicksville, N.Y.) received $513,403 for laptops, tablets, smartphones and telecommunications equipment and software to increase its remote behavioral health services.
- The Children’s Center (Detroit) received $118,604 for laptops, tablets and telecommunications software to establish a more comprehensive telehealth program.
- Circle Health Services (Cleveland) received $663,704 for laptops, tablets, smartphones and telecommunications equipment and software to expand its telehealth offerings.
- Clay County Medical Center (Clay Center, Kan.) received $126,960 for telemedicine carts, monitoring equipment and telecommunications software to provide rural patients with remote monitoring and treatment.
- Clinica Family Health (Lafayette, Colo.) received $182,347 for a remote access platform, a telehealth platform, network upgrades and telecommunications software to increase its telehealth capacity.
- Community Alliance Rehabilitation (Omaha, Neb.) received $637,128 for laptops, video monitors, tablets and network upgrades to provide patients with remote mental health and primary care services.
- CommUnity Care (Austin, Texas) received $264,132 for computers, monitoring equipment, a telehealth platform subscription and telecommunications equipment and software to offer more remote screenings, monitoring and treatment.
- Community Health of Central Washington (Yakima, Wash.), received $288,530 for a telehealth platform, network upgrades and laptops to provide low-income and agricultural worker populations with remote medical, dental and behavioral health services.
- Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas (Sioux Falls, S.D.) received $443,417 for laptops, tablets, a telehealth platform, telecommunications equipment and software, mobile hotspots, monitoring equipment and network upgrades to provide rural patients with remote care access.
- Community Mental Health Center (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) received $65,142 for laptops, telecommunications software and network upgrades to improve its remote mental health offerings.
- The Connecticut Hospice (Branford, Conn.) received $312,572 for computers, tablets, smartphones, telemedicine carts, a telehealth platform, telecommunications equipment and software and network upgrades to improve its telehealth capabilities and allow patients to remotely visit their loved ones.
- Crawford County Mental Health Center (Pittsburg, Kan.) received $19,669 for laptops and telecommunications equipment and software to increase its remote mental health service offerings.
- Creek Valley Health Clinic (Colorado City, Ariz.) received $53,846 for tablets, monitoring and telecommunications equipment, scales, video monitors, two telemedicine kiosks and network upgrades to improve its telehealth program.
- Crescent Care (New Orleans) received $242,209 for smartphones, tablets, mobile hotspots and telecommunications equipment to increase its telehealth capacity.
- Decatur County Memorial Hospital (Greensburg, Ind.) received $698,603 for monitoring equipment, a telehealth platform, network upgrades, tablets and mobile hot spots to expand its telehealth program.
- Easter Seals Michigan (Auburn Hills) received $110,577 for tablets, smartphones, and a telehealth platform to provide remote mental health and substance abuse treatment.
- Families First (Elizabethtown, N.Y.) received $26,997 for laptops, smartphones and telecommunications equipment and software to improve its telehealth offerings.
- Family Connections (East Orange, N.J.) received $347,358 for laptops and a telehealth platform subscription to provide its patients with remote care.
- Family Health Services of Darke County (Greenville, Ohio) received $438,547 for a monitoring platform, laptops, tablets, smartphones and mobile hot spots to implement virtual exam rooms.
- Family Service League (Huntington, N.Y.) received $239,346 for computers, tablets, a telehealth platform and telecommunications equipment and software to expand its remote mental health and addictive disorder treatment offerings.
- Family Service Rochester (Minn.) received $13,234 for laptops, video monitors, mobile hot spots and telecommunications software to provide remote mental health services.
- Geisinger Medical Center (Danville, Pa.) received $978,935 for tablets, monitoring equipment and telehealth platform licenses to increase its telehealth capacity.
- Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center received $973,055 for laptops, tablets, a telehealth platform and monitoring equipment to expand its telehealth program.
- The Harris Center for Mental Health (Houston, Texas) received $836,243 for computers, a telehealth platform and telecommunications equipment to provide remote care to patients with behavioral health issues, chronic health conditions and intellectual and developmental disabilities.
- Hudson Valley Regional Community Health Center (Brewster, N.Y.) received $342,449 for telemedicine kiosks that will reduce the amount of in-person care necessary in its facilities.
- Human Services Center (New Castle, Pa.) received $28,768 for laptops and telecommunications software to increase its telehealth capacity.
- Icahn School of Medicine (New York City) received $923,487 for tablets, network upgrades and a monitoring platform license to provide cancer patients with remote care services.
- Kheir Clinic (Los Angeles) received $45,132 for smartphones, a telehealth platform subscription and telecommunications equipment and upgrades to expand its telehealth program.
- Lawrence (Ill.) County Health Department received $37,308 for desktop and laptop computers and a telehealth platform to increase the ability of providers to offer medical and mental health services remotely to individuals in the rural community.
- Life Challenge of Southeastern Michigan (Detroit) received $47,605 for computers, tablets and telemedicine kiosks to provide remote mentoring, counseling and consultations.
- Maine Medical Center (Portland) received $803,268 for telemedicine carts, laptops, tablets and telecommunications equipment and software to expand its remote care offerings and allow in-hospital patients to virtually visit with their loved ones.
- Memorial Hospital for Cancer and Allied Diseases (New York City) received $781,831 for telemedicine carts, tablets, monitoring equipment and network upgrades to scale up its telehealth offerings.
- Mental Health Association of Rockland (Valley Cottage, N.Y.) received $69,636 for laptops and telecommunication software to provide remote behavioral health services.
- Monongalia County General Hospital (Morgantown, W. Va.) received $283,396 to establish a telehealth platform that includes remote COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, medication management, chronic disease management and behavioral health services.
- Norman (Okla.) Regional Hospital received $915,862 for telemedicine carts, tablets, monitoring equipment and software to expand its telehealth program.
- Ne Ia Shing Clinic (Onamia, Minn.) received $350,679 for laptops, telemedicine carts, telecommunications equipment and network upgrades to expand its remote care offerings.
- NewYork Presbyterian-Queens (Flushing) was awarded $1 million for tablets, telemedicine carts, monitoring kits and telehealth platforms that can connect patients to expand and improve its telehealth capabilities.
- OhioGuidestone (Cleveland) received $620,736 for a telehealth platform license, computers, tablets, telecommunications equipment and telemedicine carts to provide remote behavioral health services.
- The Osborne Family Health Center (Camden, N.J.) received $204,603 for computers, monitoring equipment and virtual visit platform to provide low-income patients with remote medical and behavioral health treatment.
- Pacific Clinics East (Monrovia, Calif.) received $254,524 for laptops, smartphones, and telecommunications equipment and software to provide remote behavioral health services.
- Pastoral Counseling Service of Summit County (Akron, Ohio) received $33,961 for laptops, smartphones, mobile hot spots and a telehealth platform to allow for fully remote operations.
- Pinebrook Family Answers (Allentown, Pa.) received $9,243 for laptops and telecommunications equipment and licenses to provide remote outpatient psychiatric and counseling services.
- Plains Area Mental Health Center (Carroll, Iowa) received $107,180 for laptops and tablets to increase its remote care offerings for rural patients.
- ProMedica Health System (Toledo, Ohio) received $707,298 for telemedicine carts, monitoring equipment and telecommunication software to scale up its telehealth offerings.
- Salem Home (Hillsboro, Kan.) received $16,079 for tablets and network upgrades to treat its residents remotely.
- San Fernando Community Health Center (San Fernando, Calif.) received $112,244 for laptops, tablets, network upgrades and monitoring equipment to track patients' glucose levels, blood pressure, weight and physical activity.
- Sayre Health Center (Philadelphia, Pa.) received $112,926 for computers, video monitors and network upgrades to improve its telehealth capabilities.
- Sisters of Charity Leavenworth Health System (Wheat Ridge, Colo.) received $730,008 for smartphones, tablets, telecommunications equipment and monitoring and telehealth platforms to expand its telehealth program.
- St. Vincent Center (Chicago) received $126,442 for laptops, smartphones, telecommunications software and network upgrades to expand its remote mental health and substance abuse treatment offerings.
- Stephen F. Austin Community Health Center (Alvin, Texas) received $71,131 for a telehealth patient portal, telecommunications software and monitoring equipment to improve its telehealth program.
- Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Hospital received $966,026 for tablets, smartphones, monitoring equipment and a platform to improve and expand its telehealth program.
- Tri County’s Family Medicine Program (Dansville, N.Y.) received $60,009 for laptops, tablets and a telehealth platform subscription to provide remote care offerings.
- Tuscola County Health Department (Caro, Mich.) received $9,015 for laptops and tablets to provide patients with remote consultations.
- United Medical Center (Washington, D.C.) received $535,481 for telemedicine carts, telecommunications upgrades and network upgrades to provide patients with remote consultations, care and monitoring.
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (Little Rock, Ark.) received $940,693 for monitoring equipment, tablets, smartphones and telecommunications equipment to provide remote COVID-19 screenings, medical visits and education.
- University of Connecticut Health Center (Farmington) received $135,707 for laptops, tablets and telecommunications equipment and software to increase its telehealth capabilities.
- University of Florida Department of Pediatrics (Gainesville) received $967,957 for tablets, monitoring and diagnostic equipment and software, a telehealth platform and telecommunications equipment and software to expand its telehealth program.
- University of Virginia Health System (Charlottesville) received $767,139 for telemedicine carts, tablets, video monitors, a telehealth platform, monitoring equipment, and network upgrades to increase its telehealth capabilities.
- UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital (Pittsburgh) received $4,220 for smartphones, data plan and monitoring applications to improve its telehealth capacity.
- UPMC Mercy (Pittsburgh) received $10,029 for smartphones with remote monitoring software to provide to patients at outlying and rural facilities.
- UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside (Pittsburgh) received $540,410 for laptops, network upgrades, a telecommunications license and smartphones to provide patients with remote care.
- Utah Navajo Health System (Montezuma Creek, Utah) received $232,009 for laptops and network upgrades to scale up its remote care offerings.
- UTMB Health (Galveston, Texas) received $24,690 for a telehealth platform to provide remote care and triage patients toward specific clinic locations that can diagnose and treat COVID-19.
- Youth Development Clinic of Newark (N.J.) received $9,250 for laptops and tablets to provide virtual mental health services.
