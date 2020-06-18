FCC awards $23.25M more in telehealth funding to 62 providers during the program's 11th round
The Federal Communications Commission approved its 11th wave of COVID-19 telehealth program applications, granting another $23.25 million to 62 healthcare providers across the country.
The COVID-19 Telehealth Program, part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, encourages healthcare providers to apply for up to $1 million to support telehealth expansion amid the pandemic.
The FCC approved 10 previous batches of applicants beginning April 16, and it will continue accepting applications on a rolling basis. This wave brings the program's total amount of funding to $128.23 million.
Here are the healthcare providers granted funding June 17:
- Agape Health Services (Washington, N.C.) received $600,583 for laptops, tablets, monitoring equipment and telecommunications software licenses to provide more remote screenings, treatment and monitoring.
- Atlantic General Hospital (Berlin, Md.) received $515,449 for a patient engagement telehealth platform that offers mobile services such as appointment preparation, education, post-care follow ups and discharge planning and family notification.
- Baptist Health Hospital (Louisville, Ky.), received $873,982 for a remote telehealth platform, telemedicine carts, computers, tablets, remote monitoring equipment and telecommunications equipment to expand its telehealth capacity.
- Baptist Hospital of Miami received $1 million for telemedicine carts, telecommunications equipment, software licenses and tablets to reduce the amount of in-person care at its facilities.
- Brookline (Mass.) Community Mental Health Center received $19,562 for laptops, telecommunications software licenses and an upgraded phone system to expand its remote behavioral care offerings.
- Care Plus NJ (Paramus, N.J.) received $442,361 for laptops, tablets, smartphones and a virtual care kiosk to expand its telehealth capabilities.
- CARTI Cancer Center (Little Rock, Ark.) received $676,416 for tablets, network upgrades, mobile hotspots, desktop computers and communications software to expand remote oncology care in rural communities.
- Central Neighborhood Health Foundation (Los Angeles) received $281,231 for computers, tablets, telemedicine carts, video monitors and a telehealth platform subscription to expand its telehealth offerings.
- Citrus Health Network (Hialeah, Fla.) received $453,601 for telecommunications software, computers, tablets and network upgrades to reduce in-person care.
- Coastal Health and Wellness (Texas City, Texas) received $159,750 for telemedicine carts, a telehealth platform and smartphones to expand its telehealth capacities.
- Colorado Rural Health Center (Aurora) received $141,465 for telemedicine carts, telecommunications equipment and licenses to provide its patients with preventive, primary and behavioral care.
- Community Health Access Network (Newmarket, N.H.) received $907,383 for patient monitoring equipment and software, laptops, tablets and broadband service to expand its telehealth capabilities and remote chronic care management offerings.
- Community Health Association of Spokane (Wash.) received $804,641 for monitoring equipment, telemedicine carts, laptops, telecommunications equipment and network upgrades to expand its remote care capabilities.
- Comprehensive Healthcare (Yakima, Wash.) received $421,748 for tablets, mobile hotspots, laptops, telecommunications equipment and network upgrades to provide remote behavioral health services.
- Covenant Health Alliance of Pennsylvania (Lancaster) received $362,550 for telemedicine carts, tablets, laptops and a telehealth platform to expand its telehealth capabilities.
- Deckerville (Mich.) Community Hospital received $23,218 for computers, a telehealth platform subscription and telecommunications equipment and software to increase its telehealth capacity.
- Dimock Community Health Center (Roxbury, Mass.) received $193,645 for telemedicine carts, monitoring equipment and telecommunications equipment and software licenses to expand its telehealth offerings.
- East Valley Community Health Center (West Covina, Calif.) received $219,251 for computers, telecommunications equipment, network upgrades and a telehealth platform license to expand its telehealth capabilities.
- Excelsior Springs (Mo.) Hospital and Clinics received $995,000 for monitoring and diagnostic equipment to expand its remote care capacity.
- Faith Regional Health Services (Norfolk, Neb.) received $241,200 for remote monitoring equipment to improve its telehealth network.
- Family and Children’s Services (Elizabeth, N.J.) received $14,253 for laptops, smartphones and telecommunications software to offer more remote mental health services.
- Family Counseling Service of Aurora (Illinois) received $14,306 for laptops to assist staff in providing remote mental health counseling and psychiatric medication management.
- Family Healthcare Network (Porterville, Calif.) received $325,637 for laptops, network upgrades and a telehealth software license to expand its telehealth capabilities.
- FCCH South Valley Family Health Commons (Albuquerque, N.M.) received $376,621 for network upgrades, telecommunications equipment and software licenses that will allow patients to register electronically and better communicate with their providers.
- Flushing Clinic (Flushing, N.Y.) received $94,972 for laptops and software licenses to conduct remote medication monitoring and psychiatric evaluations.
- Four Rivers Behavioral Health (Paducah, Ky.) received $4,831 for connected devices and telecommunications equipment to offer its patients remote behavioral health services.
- Franklin Primary Health Center (Mobile, Ala.) received $587,021 for telehealth platforms, tablet workstations, mobile hotspots, telemedicine carts, telecommunications equipment, software licenses and network upgrades so all its healthcare providers can conduct visits virtually.
- Gateway Community Health Center (Laredo, Texas) received $135,594 for tablets, a telehealth platform and software licenses to increase its telehealth offerings.
- Hearts for Hearing Foundation (Oklahoma City) received $114,123 for laptops, mobile hotspots, assistive hearing devices and network upgrades to provide its patients with remote speech pathology and audiology services.
- Henry Ford Health System (Detroit) received $715,723 for a telehealth platform, network upgrades, telecommunications software and laptops to expand its telehealth capacity.
- Henry J. Austin Health Center (Trenton, N.J.) received $223,485 for telemedicine carts, network upgrades and telecommunications upgrades to provide remote primary care, substance use disorder care, and mental and behavioral health services.
- Hillsides (Los Angeles) received $225,359 for laptops, telecommunications software licenses and web cameras to expand its telehealth services.
- Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City) received $596,045 for telemedicine carts, monitoring equipment, a telehealth platform, telecommunications equipment and tablets to increase its telehealth capabilities.
- Labette Health Medical Group (Parsons, Kan.) received $109,344 for telecommunications equipment, telehealth software, telemedicine carts and laptops to provide more services via telehealth.
- Maimonides Medical Center (New York City) received $1 million for telemedicine carts, a telehealth platform and a remote monitoring platform and equipment to reduce the amount of in-person care in its facilities.
- Marion (Ohio) Area Counseling Center received $33,216 for computers and video monitors to provide remote care to patients with mental illnesses, substance use disorders and other behavioral health conditions.
- Marshfield (Wis.) Medical Center received $1 million for telecommunications equipment and software, a telehealth platform subscription, laptops and network upgrades to expand its telehealth capabilities.
- Meridian Behavioral Healthcare (Gainesville, Fla.) received $63,700 for mobile hotspots, tablets, telecommunications software and network upgrades to provide its patients with remote behavioral health services.
- The Metrohealth System (Cleveland) received $914,049 for tablets, telehealth platform subscriptions, remote monitoring equipment, and mobile hotspots to increase its telehealth offerings.
- Midwestern Colorado Mental Health Center (Montrose) received $149,339 for computers, smartphones and telecommunications equipment and software to provide remote mental health services.
- Mission City Community Network (North Hills, Calif.) received $308,471 for smartphones, laptops, tablets, network upgrades and remote monitoring equipment so its patients can receive the care they need from their homes.
- Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center received $827,637 for laptops, tablets, monitoring equipment and telecommunications equipment and software to implement a telehealth COVID-19 response program for its six hospitals.
- NARA Indian Health Clinic (Portland, Ore.) received $342,346 for smartphones, laptops, tablets, wireless data plans and telecommunications equipment and software licenses to offer more remote services.
- Northern NY Rural Behavioral Health Institute (Saranac Lake) received $55,180 for a telemedicine cart, tablets, monitors and remote monitoring equipment to continue to expand its telehealth capacity.
- Northwest Human Services (Salem, Ore.) received $45,000 for computers and telecommunications equipment to expand its telehealth capabilities.
- Oregon Health and Science University (Portland) received $372,757 for tablets, telecommunications software and telehealth platform subscriptions to allow for more remote care offerings.
- Project Access Foundation at Biscayne Medical Center (Miami) received $55,260 for laptops, mobile hotspots, smartphones and telecommunications equipment to increase its telehealth capacity.
- Providence St. Joseph Health Consortium (Renton, Wash.) received $105,000 for a remote monitoring platform license to provide virtual care to patients who are at home with COVID-19 symptoms.
- Rosalind Franklin University Health Clinic (North Chicago, Ill.) received $18,250 for tablets and network upgrades to provide remote testing and care during the pandemic.
- Serenity First Counseling (Green Valley, Ariz.) received $40,202 for computers, broadband service, telecommunications equipment and software to offer remote behavioral health services.
- SERV Behavioral Health System (Clifton, N.J.) received $37,193 for tablets, software licenses, telecommunications equipment and computers to provide remote mental health services.
- Silvercrest Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (Briarwood, N.Y.) received $631,795 for telemedicine carts, tablets, telecommunications equipment and software licenses to expand its telehealth offerings.
- Sojourns Community Clinic (Westminster, Vt.) received $43,411 for network upgrades and telecommunications equipment and software to expand its telehealth capabilities.
- SWLA Center for Health Services (Lake Charles, La.) received $793,274 for a monitoring platform and equipment, telemedicine carts and laptops to provide patients with remote screening, treatment and monitoring.
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals (Philadelphia) received $922,688 for tablets, computers and remote monitoring equipment to expand its remote care offerings.
- Unicare Community Health Center (Ontario, Calif.) received $281,124 for computers and network upgrades to expand its telehealth capacity.
- University of Colorado Health (Aurora, Colo.) received $998,250 for wearable monitoring devices to track staff's vital signs and remote patient monitoring equipment.
- UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital (Pittsburgh) received $85,234 for laptops and telecommunications software licenses to expand its telehealth capabilities.
- UPMC Mercy (Pittsburgh) received $67,958 for laptops and telecommunications licenses to increase its telehealth offerings during the pandemic.
- UPMC Passavant (Pittsburgh) received $12,591 for smartphones, data plans and monitoring applications to allow staff to more safely monitor patients during the pandemic.
- Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital (Yakima, Wash.) received $390,611 for telemedicine carts, a telehealth platform, laptops, tablets, network upgrades and telecommunications equipment and software to reduce the amount of face-to-face contact in its facilities.
- West Virginia United Health System (Morgantown) received $780,899 for network upgrades, telemedicine carts, tablets, laptops and telecommunications equipment and software licenses to expand its telehealth services.
