FCC awards $23.25M more in telehealth funding to 62 providers during the program's 11th round

The Federal Communications Commission approved its 11th wave of COVID-19 telehealth program applications, granting another $23.25 million to 62 healthcare providers across the country.

The COVID-19 Telehealth Program, part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, encourages healthcare providers to apply for up to $1 million to support telehealth expansion amid the pandemic.

The FCC approved 10 previous batches of applicants beginning April 16, and it will continue accepting applications on a rolling basis. This wave brings the program's total amount of funding to $128.23 million.

Here are the healthcare providers granted funding June 17:

Agape Health Services (Washington, N.C.) received $600,583 for laptops, tablets, monitoring equipment and telecommunications software licenses to provide more remote screenings, treatment and monitoring.



Atlantic General Hospital (Berlin, Md.) received $515,449 for a patient engagement telehealth platform that offers mobile services such as appointment preparation, education, post-care follow ups and discharge planning and family notification.



Baptist Health Hospital (Louisville, Ky.), received $873,982 for a remote telehealth platform, telemedicine carts, computers, tablets, remote monitoring equipment and telecommunications equipment to expand its telehealth capacity.



Baptist Hospital of Miami received $1 million for telemedicine carts, telecommunications equipment, software licenses and tablets to reduce the amount of in-person care at its facilities.



Brookline (Mass.) Community Mental Health Center received $19,562 for laptops, telecommunications software licenses and an upgraded phone system to expand its remote behavioral care offerings.



Care Plus NJ (Paramus, N.J.) received $442,361 for laptops, tablets, smartphones and a virtual care kiosk to expand its telehealth capabilities.



CARTI Cancer Center (Little Rock, Ark.) received $676,416 for tablets, network upgrades, mobile hotspots, desktop computers and communications software to expand remote oncology care in rural communities.



Central Neighborhood Health Foundation (Los Angeles) received $281,231 for computers, tablets, telemedicine carts, video monitors and a telehealth platform subscription to expand its telehealth offerings.



Citrus Health Network (Hialeah, Fla.) received $453,601 for telecommunications software, computers, tablets and network upgrades to reduce in-person care.



Coastal Health and Wellness (Texas City, Texas) received $159,750 for telemedicine carts, a telehealth platform and smartphones to expand its telehealth capacities.



Colorado Rural Health Center (Aurora) received $141,465 for telemedicine carts, telecommunications equipment and licenses to provide its patients with preventive, primary and behavioral care.



Community Health Access Network (Newmarket, N.H.) received $907,383 for patient monitoring equipment and software, laptops, tablets and broadband service to expand its telehealth capabilities and remote chronic care management offerings.



Community Health Association of Spokane (Wash.) received $804,641 for monitoring equipment, telemedicine carts, laptops, telecommunications equipment and network upgrades to expand its remote care capabilities.



Comprehensive Healthcare (Yakima, Wash.) received $421,748 for tablets, mobile hotspots, laptops, telecommunications equipment and network upgrades to provide remote behavioral health services.



Covenant Health Alliance of Pennsylvania (Lancaster) received $362,550 for telemedicine carts, tablets, laptops and a telehealth platform to expand its telehealth capabilities.



Deckerville (Mich.) Community Hospital received $23,218 for computers, a telehealth platform subscription and telecommunications equipment and software to increase its telehealth capacity.



Dimock Community Health Center (Roxbury, Mass.) received $193,645 for telemedicine carts, monitoring equipment and telecommunications equipment and software licenses to expand its telehealth offerings.



East Valley Community Health Center (West Covina, Calif.) received $219,251 for computers, telecommunications equipment, network upgrades and a telehealth platform license to expand its telehealth capabilities.



Excelsior Springs (Mo.) Hospital and Clinics received $995,000 for monitoring and diagnostic equipment to expand its remote care capacity.



Faith Regional Health Services (Norfolk, Neb.) received $241,200 for remote monitoring equipment to improve its telehealth network.



Family and Children’s Services (Elizabeth, N.J.) received $14,253 for laptops, smartphones and telecommunications software to offer more remote mental health services.



Family Counseling Service of Aurora (Illinois) received $14,306 for laptops to assist staff in providing remote mental health counseling and psychiatric medication management.



Family Healthcare Network (Porterville, Calif.) received $325,637 for laptops, network upgrades and a telehealth software license to expand its telehealth capabilities.



FCCH South Valley Family Health Commons (Albuquerque, N.M.) received $376,621 for network upgrades, telecommunications equipment and software licenses that will allow patients to register electronically and better communicate with their providers.



Flushing Clinic (Flushing, N.Y.) received $94,972 for laptops and software licenses to conduct remote medication monitoring and psychiatric evaluations.



Four Rivers Behavioral Health (Paducah, Ky.) received $4,831 for connected devices and telecommunications equipment to offer its patients remote behavioral health services.



Franklin Primary Health Center (Mobile, Ala.) received $587,021 for telehealth platforms, tablet workstations, mobile hotspots, telemedicine carts, telecommunications equipment, software licenses and network upgrades so all its healthcare providers can conduct visits virtually.



Gateway Community Health Center (Laredo, Texas) received $135,594 for tablets, a telehealth platform and software licenses to increase its telehealth offerings.



Hearts for Hearing Foundation (Oklahoma City) received $114,123 for laptops, mobile hotspots, assistive hearing devices and network upgrades to provide its patients with remote speech pathology and audiology services.



Henry Ford Health System (Detroit) received $715,723 for a telehealth platform, network upgrades, telecommunications software and laptops to expand its telehealth capacity.



Henry J. Austin Health Center (Trenton, N.J.) received $223,485 for telemedicine carts, network upgrades and telecommunications upgrades to provide remote primary care, substance use disorder care, and mental and behavioral health services.



Hillsides (Los Angeles) received $225,359 for laptops, telecommunications software licenses and web cameras to expand its telehealth services.



Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City) received $596,045 for telemedicine carts, monitoring equipment, a telehealth platform, telecommunications equipment and tablets to increase its telehealth capabilities.



Labette Health Medical Group (Parsons, Kan.) received $109,344 for telecommunications equipment, telehealth software, telemedicine carts and laptops to provide more services via telehealth.



Maimonides Medical Center (New York City) received $1 million for telemedicine carts, a telehealth platform and a remote monitoring platform and equipment to reduce the amount of in-person care in its facilities.



Marion (Ohio) Area Counseling Center received $33,216 for computers and video monitors to provide remote care to patients with mental illnesses, substance use disorders and other behavioral health conditions.



Marshfield (Wis.) Medical Center received $1 million for telecommunications equipment and software, a telehealth platform subscription, laptops and network upgrades to expand its telehealth capabilities.



Meridian Behavioral Healthcare (Gainesville, Fla.) received $63,700 for mobile hotspots, tablets, telecommunications software and network upgrades to provide its patients with remote behavioral health services.



The Metrohealth System (Cleveland) received $914,049 for tablets, telehealth platform subscriptions, remote monitoring equipment, and mobile hotspots to increase its telehealth offerings.



Midwestern Colorado Mental Health Center (Montrose) received $149,339 for computers, smartphones and telecommunications equipment and software to provide remote mental health services.



Mission City Community Network (North Hills, Calif.) received $308,471 for smartphones, laptops, tablets, network upgrades and remote monitoring equipment so its patients can receive the care they need from their homes.



Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center received $827,637 for laptops, tablets, monitoring equipment and telecommunications equipment and software to implement a telehealth COVID-19 response program for its six hospitals.



NARA Indian Health Clinic (Portland, Ore.) received $342,346 for smartphones, laptops, tablets, wireless data plans and telecommunications equipment and software licenses to offer more remote services.



Northern NY Rural Behavioral Health Institute (Saranac Lake) received $55,180 for a telemedicine cart, tablets, monitors and remote monitoring equipment to continue to expand its telehealth capacity.

Northwest Human Services (Salem, Ore.) received $45,000 for computers and telecommunications equipment to expand its telehealth capabilities.



Oregon Health and Science University (Portland) received $372,757 for tablets, telecommunications software and telehealth platform subscriptions to allow for more remote care offerings.



Project Access Foundation at Biscayne Medical Center (Miami) received $55,260 for laptops, mobile hotspots, smartphones and telecommunications equipment to increase its telehealth capacity.



Providence St. Joseph Health Consortium (Renton, Wash.) received $105,000 for a remote monitoring platform license to provide virtual care to patients who are at home with COVID-19 symptoms.



Rosalind Franklin University Health Clinic (North Chicago, Ill.) received $18,250 for tablets and network upgrades to provide remote testing and care during the pandemic.



Serenity First Counseling (Green Valley, Ariz.) received $40,202 for computers, broadband service, telecommunications equipment and software to offer remote behavioral health services.



SERV Behavioral Health System (Clifton, N.J.) received $37,193 for tablets, software licenses, telecommunications equipment and computers to provide remote mental health services.



Silvercrest Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (Briarwood, N.Y.) received $631,795 for telemedicine carts, tablets, telecommunications equipment and software licenses to expand its telehealth offerings.



Sojourns Community Clinic (Westminster, Vt.) received $43,411 for network upgrades and telecommunications equipment and software to expand its telehealth capabilities.



SWLA Center for Health Services (Lake Charles, La.) received $793,274 for a monitoring platform and equipment, telemedicine carts and laptops to provide patients with remote screening, treatment and monitoring.



Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals (Philadelphia) received $922,688 for tablets, computers and remote monitoring equipment to expand its remote care offerings.



Unicare Community Health Center (Ontario, Calif.) received $281,124 for computers and network upgrades to expand its telehealth capacity.



University of Colorado Health (Aurora, Colo.) received $998,250 for wearable monitoring devices to track staff's vital signs and remote patient monitoring equipment.



UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital (Pittsburgh) received $85,234 for laptops and telecommunications software licenses to expand its telehealth capabilities.



UPMC Mercy (Pittsburgh) received $67,958 for laptops and telecommunications licenses to increase its telehealth offerings during the pandemic.



UPMC Passavant (Pittsburgh) received $12,591 for smartphones, data plans and monitoring applications to allow staff to more safely monitor patients during the pandemic.



Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital (Yakima, Wash.) received $390,611 for telemedicine carts, a telehealth platform, laptops, tablets, network upgrades and telecommunications equipment and software to reduce the amount of face-to-face contact in its facilities.



West Virginia United Health System (Morgantown) received $780,899 for network upgrades, telemedicine carts, tablets, laptops and telecommunications equipment and software licenses to expand its telehealth services.

