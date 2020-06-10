FCC awards $20.18M more in telehealth funding, surpasses $100M in total program funding

The Federal Communications Commission approved its 10th wave of COVID-19 telehealth program applications, awarding another $20.18 million to 67 healthcare providers across the country.

The COVID-19 Telehealth Program, part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, encourages healthcare providers to apply for up to $1 million to support telehealth expansion amid the pandemic.

The FCC approved nine previous batches of applicants beginning April 16, and it will continue accepting applications on a rolling basis. The most recent round of funding pushes the total to more than $100 million.

Here are the healthcare providers granted funding June 10:

Access Community Health Centers (Madison, Wis.) received $92,323 for laptops, telecommunications equipment and a telehealth platform subscription to provide patients with remote care.



Access Community Health Network (Chicago) received $130,401 for a telehealth platform and equipment to offer patients more telehealth options.



Albert Einstein Medical Center (Philadelphia) received $315,357 for a triage software license, a telehealth platform, telecommunications equipment, software licenses, a remote monitoring platform and connected devices to establish more remote care access.



Asian Pacific Health Care Venture (Los Angeles) received $295,215 for telemedicine carts, computers, tablets, remote monitoring equipment, software licenses and network upgrades to increase its remote care capacities.



Atlantic General Hospital (Berlin, Md.) received $51,425 for a telehealth platform and equipment that will allow patients to conduct screenings and visits from their homes.



Aultman Hospital (Canton, Ohio) received $294,749 for a telehealth platform, computers, mobile hotspots, network upgrades and telehealth equipment to expand its telehealth offerings.



Bayside Clinic (Anahuac, Texas) received $399,038 for a mobile healthcare kiosk, connected devices, remote monitoring equipment and network upgrades to increase its remote care capacities.



Calhoun County Mental Health (Pittsboro, Miss.) received $102,397 for connected devices and network upgrades that will allow patients to receive remote therapy, as well as medication evaluation and monitoring.



Children's Aid (New York City) received $73,848 for computers, tablets, software upgrades and video equipment to allow staff to provide remote care to at-risk children.



Community Guidance Center (Indiana, Pa.) received $70,198 for tablets, software and telecommunications equipment to expand its remote mental and behavioral health service offerings.



Community Hospital North (Indianapolis) received $872,363 for telecommunications equipment and licenses, telehealth platform subscriptions and connected devices to expand its telehealth capacities and equip new COVID-19 facilities with a complete remote monitoring system.



Community Healthcare Network (New York City) received $180,734 for computers and network upgrades to expand and improve its telehealth offerings.



Fairview Health Services (Minneapolis) received $598,000 for tablets that will be assigned to patients to communicate with medical staff and family members and assigned to staff for remote monitoring purposes.



Family Practice and Counseling Network (Philadelphia) received $206,763 for a telehealth platform and remote monitoring equipment to provide more telehealth offerings to a vulnerable patient population.



Finger Lakes Migrant Health Care Project (Penn Yan, N.Y.) received $582,491 for computers, tablets, telehealth equipment, remote monitoring equipment and network upgrades to strengthen its telehealth capabilities.



Frontier Behavioral Health (Spokane, Wash.) received $197,387 for laptops, smartphones, monitors, telehealth equipment, internet access service and software licenses to provide patients with remote care.



Gardner Health Services (San Jose, Calif.) received $398,852 for laptops, telecommunications equipment, smartphones, mobile hotspots and network upgrades to expand its telehealth capacity.



George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates (Washington, D.C.) received $817,248 for a patient telemedicine platform, laptops, tablets, remote monitoring equipment and licenses, diagnostic and examination equipment, telecommunications equipment, and software licenses to provide more telehealth offerings.



Greene County Health Care (Snow Hill, N.C.) received $948,576 for a telehealth platform, remote monitoring equipment and diagnostic equipment to provide remote screenings and monitoring.



Hawarden (Iowa) Regional Healthcare received $14,356 for telemedicine carts, laptops, tablets and telecommunications equipment to expand its telehealth capabilities and offer devices for patients to communicate with their loved ones while in the hospital.



Hillendahl Community Health Center (Houston) received $627,667 for telemedicine carts, tablets and translation services to increase its telehealth offerings.



HOPE Clinic (Houston) received $112,547 for laptops, tablets and network upgrades to expand its remote behavioral care offerings.



Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley (San Jose, Calif.) received $371,175 for laptops, tablets, phones, mobile hotspots, a telehealth platform subscription, telecommunications equipment and network upgrades to create an accessible remote healthcare system to provide culturally appropriate services for the Native American community.



Kansas City (Mo.) CARE Clinic received $90,400 for computers, wall monitors and software licenses to provide more telehealth services.



Lake Powell Medical Center (Page, Ariz.) received $221,267 for telemedicine carts, laptops, pharmacy computers and telehealth platform licenses to allow patients to conduct visits from their home and provide remote screening and testing for COVID-19.



Legacy Medical Care (Arlington Heights, Ill.) was awarded $48,591 for laptops, telecommunications equipment and network upgrades to expand its telehealth capacity.



Leyden Family Health Service and Mental Health Center (Franklin Park, Ill.) received $1,468 for phones, wireless data plans and telecommunications software to provide remote behavioral health treatment.



The Los Angeles Free Clinic received $260,959 for laptops, video monitors, telehealth equipment and remote monitoring devices to provide uninsured patients with self-monitoring devices they can use in their homes.



LUK Behavioral Clinic (Fitchburg, Mass.) received $28,919 for laptops, tablets and mobile hotspots so patients can access remote behavioral health telehealth services.



Mahaska County Hospital (Oskaloosa, Iowa) received $68,620 for laptops and telehealth equipment to expand its telehealth capabilities.



Manna Ministries (Picayune, Miss.) received $75,358 for laptops, remote monitoring equipment and phones to increase its remote care offerings.



Meridian Health Services (Muncie, Ind.) received $240,669 for telemedicine carts, diagnostic equipment and a telehealth platform subscription to provide remote screening, diagnosing and treating to patients in their homes.



Missouri Delta Physician Services (Sikeston, Mo.) received $273,522 for laptops, tablets, monitoring equipment, telehealth equipment and network upgrades to provide remote consultations, treatment and monitoring.



New Path Mental Health Services (Golden Valley, Minn.) received $15,500 for laptops so therapists can conduct remote appointments.



The Nord Center (Lorain, Ohio) received $101,294 for laptops, smartboards, telecommunications equipment and network upgrades to increase its capacity to monitor and treat patients remotely.



Northeast Medical Group (Stratford, Conn.) received $494,839 for a telehealth platform license and hardware to treat economically vulnerable patients remotely.



Northern Kentucky Mental Health (Covington) received $452,166 for laptops, tablets, wireless data service and telehealth software to give patients access to behavioral health services.



Northwestern Memorial HealthCare (Chicago) received $1 million for a telehealth platform, thermal temperature screening system, remote radiology workstations, monitoring equipment and network upgrades to establish a comprehensive telehealth platform.



NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City) received $1 million for a telehealth platform, smartphones, monitoring platform subscription and monitoring equipment to provide remote urgent care for patients with COVID-19 and a remote monitoring program for patients who may have COVID-19.



Ocean Mental Health Services (Bayville, N.J.) received $58,336 for laptops and mobile hotspots to give to its entire outreach group so they can provide remote psychiatric, nursing and primary care.



PCC Community Wellness Center (Oak Park, Ill.) received $393,575 for telecommunications equipment and software licenses to expand its telehealth offerings for low-income and vulnerable patients.



People's Community Clinic (Austin, Texas) received $136,214 for telehealth platform subscriptions, videoconferencing licenses, laptops and monitoring equipment to provide telemonitoring devices to expand its telehealth capabilities.



PrimeCare West (Chicago) received $260,517 for laptops and videoconferencing equipment to provide an underserved patient population with remote primary care, health education and behavioral health services.



Prism Health (Portland, Ore.) received $28,131 for laptops, mobile hotspots and videoconferencing software licenses and equipment to expand its telehealth capacity.



Providence St. Joseph Health Consortium (Renton, Wash.) received $866,750 for tablets, Bluetooth thermometers, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters and connected stethoscopes to provide its medical staff with COVID-19 treatment kits.



Renown Regional Medical Center (Reno, Nev.) received $977,720 for a screening system, monitoring equipment, laptops, tablets and telehealth equipment to create a remote COVID-19 screening portal, implement a telehealth intensive care unit and provide telehealth care in the acute, transitional and ambulatory settings.



Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.) received $600,456 for network upgrades, security equipment and teleconferencing software licenses to expand its telehealth offerings.



Sharon Lee Family Health Care (Kansas City, Kan.), received $23,015 for computers, smartphones and network upgrades to provide patients with drive-thru lab testing and remote consultations, treatment and monitoring.



Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare (Stuttgart, Ark.) received $36,231 for videoconferencing equipment and licenses to offer more remote behavioral health services to its mostly rural patient population.



Southern Illinois Hospital Services (Carbondale) received $242,600 for a telehealth platform subscription to expand its remote care offerings.



Squirrel Hill Health Center (Pittsburgh) received $144,940 for telecommunications equipment, tablets and a reporting and analytics platform to expand its telehealth offerings for underserved patient populations.



St. John's Health (Jackson, Wyo.) received $57,499 for a telehealth platform subscription, network upgrades, laptops, tablets, and telecommunications equipment to increase its telehealth capacity.



St. Lawrence Health System (Potsdam, N.Y.) received $615,545 for laptops, a telehealth platform and a monitoring platform to increase its remote care capabilities.



St. Thomas Community Health Center (New Orleans) received $999,700 for telehealth equipment to provide patients with remote care through its connected telehealth platform, which includes remote thermometer, pulse oximeter, blood pressure cuff and blood sugar monitor applications.



St. Vincent General Hospital District (Leadville, Colo.) received $2,796 for a telehealth platform subscription to increase its telehealth capabilities.



Sto-Rox Family Health Center (McKees Rocks, Pa.) received $34,489 for laptops, VPN licenses and network upgrades to improve its telehealth platform.



T.H.E. Clinic (Los Angeles) received $80,894 for computers, software licenses and telehealth equipment to provide more remote educational and behavioral health services.



Unity Care Northwest (Bellingham, Wash.) received $302,000 for computers, network upgrades, telecommunications equipment and software licenses to expand its remote care offerings.



University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City) received $266,944 for software licenses, tablets, network upgrades and monitoring equipment to provide remote screenings, consultations, treatment, and monitoring.



UPMC Bedford (Everett, Pa.) received $22,520 for software licenses and telehealth equipment to expand its telehealth capabilities.



UPMC Hanover (Hanover, Pa.) received $264,969 for telemedicine carts, telehealth workstations, tablets, monitoring equipment and telecommunications equipment to increase its telehealth offerings.



UPMC Passavant (Pittsburgh) received $216,502 for laptops and a telehealth platform to increase its remote care capabilities.



Valley Presbyterian Hospital (Van Nuys, Calif.) received $381,642 for a telehealth platform and network upgrades to increase its remote testing and monitoring capabilities, as well as strengthen its virtual intensive care unit.



Vitality Integrated Programs (Elko, Nev.) received $180,050 for a telehealth platform, monitoring and diagnostic equipment, laptops and tablets to provide remote behavioral health services, counseling and medication management.



Volunteers of America Oregon (Portland) received $740,513 for a telehealth platform, laptops, telecommunications equipment and software, network upgrades and software licenses to remotely treat patients with substance use, mental health and behavioral health issues.



Wayne HealthCare (Greenville, Ohio) received $2,082 for tablets and phones to allow patients to communicate with their loved ones while in medical facilities.



Woodland Centers (Willmar, Minn.) received $118,294 for mobile hotspots, telemedicine upgrades, video monitors, monitoring equipment and network upgrades to provide remote mental health and substance use services.

More articles on telehealth:

How UPMC plans to sustain 50% of telemedicine growth post pandemic: Q&A with CMIO Dr. Robert Bart

3 states move to make telehealth coverage permanent

Permanently higher telehealth pay rates under review, CMS says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.