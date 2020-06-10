FCC awards $20.18M more in telehealth funding, surpasses $100M in total program funding
The Federal Communications Commission approved its 10th wave of COVID-19 telehealth program applications, awarding another $20.18 million to 67 healthcare providers across the country.
The COVID-19 Telehealth Program, part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, encourages healthcare providers to apply for up to $1 million to support telehealth expansion amid the pandemic.
The FCC approved nine previous batches of applicants beginning April 16, and it will continue accepting applications on a rolling basis. The most recent round of funding pushes the total to more than $100 million.
Here are the healthcare providers granted funding June 10:
- Access Community Health Centers (Madison, Wis.) received $92,323 for laptops, telecommunications equipment and a telehealth platform subscription to provide patients with remote care.
- Access Community Health Network (Chicago) received $130,401 for a telehealth platform and equipment to offer patients more telehealth options.
- Albert Einstein Medical Center (Philadelphia) received $315,357 for a triage software license, a telehealth platform, telecommunications equipment, software licenses, a remote monitoring platform and connected devices to establish more remote care access.
- Asian Pacific Health Care Venture (Los Angeles) received $295,215 for telemedicine carts, computers, tablets, remote monitoring equipment, software licenses and network upgrades to increase its remote care capacities.
- Atlantic General Hospital (Berlin, Md.) received $51,425 for a telehealth platform and equipment that will allow patients to conduct screenings and visits from their homes.
- Aultman Hospital (Canton, Ohio) received $294,749 for a telehealth platform, computers, mobile hotspots, network upgrades and telehealth equipment to expand its telehealth offerings.
- Bayside Clinic (Anahuac, Texas) received $399,038 for a mobile healthcare kiosk, connected devices, remote monitoring equipment and network upgrades to increase its remote care capacities.
- Calhoun County Mental Health (Pittsboro, Miss.) received $102,397 for connected devices and network upgrades that will allow patients to receive remote therapy, as well as medication evaluation and monitoring.
- Children's Aid (New York City) received $73,848 for computers, tablets, software upgrades and video equipment to allow staff to provide remote care to at-risk children.
- Community Guidance Center (Indiana, Pa.) received $70,198 for tablets, software and telecommunications equipment to expand its remote mental and behavioral health service offerings.
- Community Hospital North (Indianapolis) received $872,363 for telecommunications equipment and licenses, telehealth platform subscriptions and connected devices to expand its telehealth capacities and equip new COVID-19 facilities with a complete remote monitoring system.
- Community Healthcare Network (New York City) received $180,734 for computers and network upgrades to expand and improve its telehealth offerings.
- Fairview Health Services (Minneapolis) received $598,000 for tablets that will be assigned to patients to communicate with medical staff and family members and assigned to staff for remote monitoring purposes.
- Family Practice and Counseling Network (Philadelphia) received $206,763 for a telehealth platform and remote monitoring equipment to provide more telehealth offerings to a vulnerable patient population.
- Finger Lakes Migrant Health Care Project (Penn Yan, N.Y.) received $582,491 for computers, tablets, telehealth equipment, remote monitoring equipment and network upgrades to strengthen its telehealth capabilities.
- Frontier Behavioral Health (Spokane, Wash.) received $197,387 for laptops, smartphones, monitors, telehealth equipment, internet access service and software licenses to provide patients with remote care.
- Gardner Health Services (San Jose, Calif.) received $398,852 for laptops, telecommunications equipment, smartphones, mobile hotspots and network upgrades to expand its telehealth capacity.
- George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates (Washington, D.C.) received $817,248 for a patient telemedicine platform, laptops, tablets, remote monitoring equipment and licenses, diagnostic and examination equipment, telecommunications equipment, and software licenses to provide more telehealth offerings.
- Greene County Health Care (Snow Hill, N.C.) received $948,576 for a telehealth platform, remote monitoring equipment and diagnostic equipment to provide remote screenings and monitoring.
- Hawarden (Iowa) Regional Healthcare received $14,356 for telemedicine carts, laptops, tablets and telecommunications equipment to expand its telehealth capabilities and offer devices for patients to communicate with their loved ones while in the hospital.
- Hillendahl Community Health Center (Houston) received $627,667 for telemedicine carts, tablets and translation services to increase its telehealth offerings.
- HOPE Clinic (Houston) received $112,547 for laptops, tablets and network upgrades to expand its remote behavioral care offerings.
- Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley (San Jose, Calif.) received $371,175 for laptops, tablets, phones, mobile hotspots, a telehealth platform subscription, telecommunications equipment and network upgrades to create an accessible remote healthcare system to provide culturally appropriate services for the Native American community.
- Kansas City (Mo.) CARE Clinic received $90,400 for computers, wall monitors and software licenses to provide more telehealth services.
- Lake Powell Medical Center (Page, Ariz.) received $221,267 for telemedicine carts, laptops, pharmacy computers and telehealth platform licenses to allow patients to conduct visits from their home and provide remote screening and testing for COVID-19.
- Legacy Medical Care (Arlington Heights, Ill.) was awarded $48,591 for laptops, telecommunications equipment and network upgrades to expand its telehealth capacity.
- Leyden Family Health Service and Mental Health Center (Franklin Park, Ill.) received $1,468 for phones, wireless data plans and telecommunications software to provide remote behavioral health treatment.
- The Los Angeles Free Clinic received $260,959 for laptops, video monitors, telehealth equipment and remote monitoring devices to provide uninsured patients with self-monitoring devices they can use in their homes.
- LUK Behavioral Clinic (Fitchburg, Mass.) received $28,919 for laptops, tablets and mobile hotspots so patients can access remote behavioral health telehealth services.
- Mahaska County Hospital (Oskaloosa, Iowa) received $68,620 for laptops and telehealth equipment to expand its telehealth capabilities.
- Manna Ministries (Picayune, Miss.) received $75,358 for laptops, remote monitoring equipment and phones to increase its remote care offerings.
- Meridian Health Services (Muncie, Ind.) received $240,669 for telemedicine carts, diagnostic equipment and a telehealth platform subscription to provide remote screening, diagnosing and treating to patients in their homes.
- Missouri Delta Physician Services (Sikeston, Mo.) received $273,522 for laptops, tablets, monitoring equipment, telehealth equipment and network upgrades to provide remote consultations, treatment and monitoring.
- New Path Mental Health Services (Golden Valley, Minn.) received $15,500 for laptops so therapists can conduct remote appointments.
- The Nord Center (Lorain, Ohio) received $101,294 for laptops, smartboards, telecommunications equipment and network upgrades to increase its capacity to monitor and treat patients remotely.
- Northeast Medical Group (Stratford, Conn.) received $494,839 for a telehealth platform license and hardware to treat economically vulnerable patients remotely.
- Northern Kentucky Mental Health (Covington) received $452,166 for laptops, tablets, wireless data service and telehealth software to give patients access to behavioral health services.
- Northwestern Memorial HealthCare (Chicago) received $1 million for a telehealth platform, thermal temperature screening system, remote radiology workstations, monitoring equipment and network upgrades to establish a comprehensive telehealth platform.
- NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City) received $1 million for a telehealth platform, smartphones, monitoring platform subscription and monitoring equipment to provide remote urgent care for patients with COVID-19 and a remote monitoring program for patients who may have COVID-19.
- Ocean Mental Health Services (Bayville, N.J.) received $58,336 for laptops and mobile hotspots to give to its entire outreach group so they can provide remote psychiatric, nursing and primary care.
- PCC Community Wellness Center (Oak Park, Ill.) received $393,575 for telecommunications equipment and software licenses to expand its telehealth offerings for low-income and vulnerable patients.
- People's Community Clinic (Austin, Texas) received $136,214 for telehealth platform subscriptions, videoconferencing licenses, laptops and monitoring equipment to provide telemonitoring devices to expand its telehealth capabilities.
- PrimeCare West (Chicago) received $260,517 for laptops and videoconferencing equipment to provide an underserved patient population with remote primary care, health education and behavioral health services.
- Prism Health (Portland, Ore.) received $28,131 for laptops, mobile hotspots and videoconferencing software licenses and equipment to expand its telehealth capacity.
- Providence St. Joseph Health Consortium (Renton, Wash.) received $866,750 for tablets, Bluetooth thermometers, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters and connected stethoscopes to provide its medical staff with COVID-19 treatment kits.
- Renown Regional Medical Center (Reno, Nev.) received $977,720 for a screening system, monitoring equipment, laptops, tablets and telehealth equipment to create a remote COVID-19 screening portal, implement a telehealth intensive care unit and provide telehealth care in the acute, transitional and ambulatory settings.
- Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.) received $600,456 for network upgrades, security equipment and teleconferencing software licenses to expand its telehealth offerings.
- Sharon Lee Family Health Care (Kansas City, Kan.), received $23,015 for computers, smartphones and network upgrades to provide patients with drive-thru lab testing and remote consultations, treatment and monitoring.
- Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare (Stuttgart, Ark.) received $36,231 for videoconferencing equipment and licenses to offer more remote behavioral health services to its mostly rural patient population.
- Southern Illinois Hospital Services (Carbondale) received $242,600 for a telehealth platform subscription to expand its remote care offerings.
- Squirrel Hill Health Center (Pittsburgh) received $144,940 for telecommunications equipment, tablets and a reporting and analytics platform to expand its telehealth offerings for underserved patient populations.
- St. John's Health (Jackson, Wyo.) received $57,499 for a telehealth platform subscription, network upgrades, laptops, tablets, and telecommunications equipment to increase its telehealth capacity.
- St. Lawrence Health System (Potsdam, N.Y.) received $615,545 for laptops, a telehealth platform and a monitoring platform to increase its remote care capabilities.
- St. Thomas Community Health Center (New Orleans) received $999,700 for telehealth equipment to provide patients with remote care through its connected telehealth platform, which includes remote thermometer, pulse oximeter, blood pressure cuff and blood sugar monitor applications.
- St. Vincent General Hospital District (Leadville, Colo.) received $2,796 for a telehealth platform subscription to increase its telehealth capabilities.
- Sto-Rox Family Health Center (McKees Rocks, Pa.) received $34,489 for laptops, VPN licenses and network upgrades to improve its telehealth platform.
- T.H.E. Clinic (Los Angeles) received $80,894 for computers, software licenses and telehealth equipment to provide more remote educational and behavioral health services.
- Unity Care Northwest (Bellingham, Wash.) received $302,000 for computers, network upgrades, telecommunications equipment and software licenses to expand its remote care offerings.
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City) received $266,944 for software licenses, tablets, network upgrades and monitoring equipment to provide remote screenings, consultations, treatment, and monitoring.
- UPMC Bedford (Everett, Pa.) received $22,520 for software licenses and telehealth equipment to expand its telehealth capabilities.
- UPMC Hanover (Hanover, Pa.) received $264,969 for telemedicine carts, telehealth workstations, tablets, monitoring equipment and telecommunications equipment to increase its telehealth offerings.
- UPMC Passavant (Pittsburgh) received $216,502 for laptops and a telehealth platform to increase its remote care capabilities.
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital (Van Nuys, Calif.) received $381,642 for a telehealth platform and network upgrades to increase its remote testing and monitoring capabilities, as well as strengthen its virtual intensive care unit.
- Vitality Integrated Programs (Elko, Nev.) received $180,050 for a telehealth platform, monitoring and diagnostic equipment, laptops and tablets to provide remote behavioral health services, counseling and medication management.
- Volunteers of America Oregon (Portland) received $740,513 for a telehealth platform, laptops, telecommunications equipment and software, network upgrades and software licenses to remotely treat patients with substance use, mental health and behavioral health issues.
- Wayne HealthCare (Greenville, Ohio) received $2,082 for tablets and phones to allow patients to communicate with their loved ones while in medical facilities.
- Woodland Centers (Willmar, Minn.) received $118,294 for mobile hotspots, telemedicine upgrades, video monitors, monitoring equipment and network upgrades to provide remote mental health and substance use services.
