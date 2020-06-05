FCC awards $16.46M more in telehealth funding

The Federal Communications Commission approved its ninth wave of COVID-19 telehealth program applications, awarding another $16.46 million to healthcare providers across the country.

The COVID-19 Telehealth Program, part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, encourages healthcare providers to apply for up to $1 million to support telehealth expansion amid the pandemic.

The FCC approved eight previous batches of applicants beginning April 16, and it will continue accepting applications on a rolling basis.

Here are the healthcare providers granted funding June 3:

Access Health Louisiana (Kenner) received $930,098 for connected devices, telehealth equipment, network upgrades, a telehealth platform and software licenses to increase its telehealth capacity.



Airline Children’s Clinic (Houston) received $58,312 for a telemedicine cart, computers, tablets and remote monitoring equipment to implement telehealth services that will facilitate care for COVID-19 suspected cases and COVID-19 confirmed patients.



Avenel Community Health Center (Lemoore, Calif.) received $194,700 for remote blood pressure monitoring equipment and network improvements to establish a telehealth platform and expand remote care offerings.



Betances Health Center (New York City) received $122,710 for connected devices, mobile hotspots, telecommunication software and equipment and remote monitoring and diagnostic equipment to expand its telehealth offering.



Boulder (Colo.) Community Hospital received $638,842 for telehealth workstations, telehealth platform software licenses and remote monitoring equipment to increase its telehealth capabilities.



Callen-Lorde 18th Street Clinic (New York City) received $917,255 for mobile hotspots, connected devices, telehealth equipment and software licenses to provide more remote care offerings.



Catholic Health System of Long Island (Rockville Centre, N.Y.) received $141,397 for telemedicine carts, tablets, video monitors and telehealth platform licenses to establish a telehealth intensive care unit, conduct virtual visits and create a remote outpatient COVID-19 unit.



CCI Health and Wellness Services (Silver Spring, Md.) received $618,628 for telemedicine carts, connected devices, sign language and language interpretation services, call center subscription services, telehealth software licenses and remote monitoring equipment to offer patients more telehealth services.



Chehalis (Wash.) Clinic received $451,400 for network upgrades, remote monitoring devices and connected devices to scale up its telehealth offerings.



Clarke County Hospital (Osceola, Iowa) received $170,072 for connected devices, network upgrades and remote monitoring equipment to expand its telehealth capacity and implement telehealth video units in patient and exam rooms.



CNS Healthcare (Novi, Mich.) received $152,075 for telecommunication equipment to provide remote care for patients with mental health conditions.



Community Counseling Services (Malvern, Ark.) received $40,850 for phones, tablets, remote monitoring equipment and telehealth subscriptions to provide remote behavioral health and substance abuse treatment.



Community Mental Health Centers of Warren County (Lebanon, Ohio) received $67,979 for tablets, headphones, laptops, webcams and telehealth equipment to provide patients with telehealth offerings.



Compass Behavioral Health (Garden City, Kan.) received $23,025 for laptop and tablets to provide patients with remote mental health treatment.



DeSoto Regional Health System (Mansfield, La.) received $240,390 for telehealth equipment to provide remote COVID-19 screenings, treatment and monitoring.



Duncan (Okla.) Regional Hospital received $56,266 for teleconferencing equipment, software licenses and remote monitoring equipment to expand its telehealth capabilities.



Eastern Shore Rural Health System (Onancock, Va.) received $174,634 for telehealth equipment to offer patients audio and video remote visit options.



Excelsior Youth Center (Spokane, Wash.) received $96,500 for telehealth equipment and software to offer remote diagnostics, consultations, monitoring and treatment.



The Family Center (New York City) received $49,855 for computers, network upgrades and software licenses to provide remote behavioral health services to vulnerable families.



Family Health Services (Twin Falls, Idaho) received $284,739 for tablets, headphones, software licenses,and floor stands to expand its telehealth procedures.



Family Pride of Northeast Ohio (Chardon) received $8,013 for laptops and tablets to provide remote outpatient behavioral health services.



The Floating Hospital (Long Island City, New York) received $47,658 for video conferencing equipment, software, computers and network equipment to provide low-income families with remote consultations, treatment and monitoring.



Health Care Partners of South Carolina (Conway) received $156,293 for laptops, tablets, telecommunication equipment and network upgrades to offer more telehealth consultations and monitoring.



Heart of the City Health Center (Grand Rapids, Mich.) received $493,586 for a telehealth platform, network upgrades, telecommunications equipment and connected devices to offer more remote care options.



Hilltop Regional Health Center (Tacoma, Wash.) received $534,139 for laptops, network upgrades, telehealth equipment and software to provide more remote care options.



HopeHealth (Florence, S.C.) received $423,645 for remote monitoring equipment and telemedicine carts to expand its telehealth capabilities.



Hough Clinic (Cleveland) received $560,356 for connected devices, a remote patient interface platform and network upgrades to expand its capacities for remote consultations and monitoring.



Howard University Hospital (Washington) received $881,958 for telemedicine carts, software licenses, tablets and network upgrades to implement in-patient telemedicine services in its medical and surgical departments, emergency department and intensive care units.



Labette Center for Mental Health Services (Parsons, Kan.) received $41,619 for connected devices, conferencing software licenses, and telehealth equipment to offer more remote mental health services.



Lakeland Regional Health System (St. Joseph, Mich.) received $351,175 for telemedicine carts, tablets, monitoring equipment, software licenses and network upgrades to facilitate remote monitoring of intensive care unit patients at all hospitals.



Lifeline Connections (Vancouver, Wash.) received $49,580 for laptops and software upgrades to expand its telehealth capabilities.



LifeSkills (Bowling Green, Ky.) received $491,818 for laptops, network upgrades and telehealth software to expand its remote care offerings for intellectually or developmentally delayed patients.



Lisbon Community Health Center (Lisbon, Ohio) received $376,191 for connected devices, telecommunication system upgrades and remote monitoring equipment to offer more telehealth services.



Lorain (Ohio) County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services received $26,922 for connected devices, telehealth software and internet service to provide remote addiction and mental health outpatient treatment, counseling and prevention services.



Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Clinic (Dallas) received $294,368 for remote monitoring and diagnostic equipment, telehealth software licenses, connected devices, mobile hotspots and network upgrades to expand its telehealth capacities.



Meharry Medical College (Nashville, Tenn.) received $718,752 for computers, tablets, mobile hotspots, a telehealth platform and internet access to provide at-risk populations with remote COVID-19 screenings.



Memorial Hospital (Logansport, Ind.) received $103,457 for connected devices and software licenses to increase its telehealth offerings.



Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris (Montclair, N.J.) received $39,959 for phones, wireless data plans and telehealth software to offer remote mental health services.



Minnesota Community Care (St. Paul) received $498,818 for laptops, phones, remote monitoring equipment and software licenses to increase its telehealth capacities.



Positive Directions (Westport, Conn.) received $9,420 for laptops and telehealth software licenses to provide remote therapy and medication management services.



Providence St. Joseph Health Consortium (Renton, Wash.) received $1 million for telemedicine carts, monitors and internet access to offer audio and video consultations and clinical assessments.



Rochester (N.Y.) General Hospital received $794,909 for telecommunication software, remote monitoring equipment, tablets and network upgrades to increase its remote monitoring abilities.



RotaCare Bay Area (Milpitas, Calif.) received $159,022 for laptops, tablets and remote monitoring equipment to expand its telehealth capacities.



St. Luke Hospital (Marion, Kan.) received $15,941 for laptops and tablets to increase its telehealth offerings.



Singing River Services (Gautier, Miss.) received $414,717 for laptops, phones, mobile hotspots, software licenses, and network and telecommunications equipment upgrades to provide remote mental and behavioral health services.



Sixteenth Street Community Health Center (Milwaukee, Wis.) received $257,284 for telemedicine carts, network upgrades, remote monitoring equipment and telehealth software and equipment to provide remote care services.



Southeast Community Health Systems (Zachary, La.) received $561,131 for tablets, phones, mobile hotspots and remote monitoring equipment to expand its telehealth capabilities.



Southwest Mississippi Mental Health Complex (McComb, Miss.) received $659,092 for tablets, computers, telehealth carts, telehealth software licenses, network upgrades and remote monitoring equipment to expand its remote substance abuse and mental health services.



University of Louisiana-Lafayette received $271,850 for a telemedicine cart and tablets that will help establish a telehealth program.



Vantage Health System (Englewood, N.J.) received $34,856 for computers and network upgrades to increase its remote substance abuse and behavioral health treatments capacity.



Vermont Psychological Services (Charlotte) received $7,171 for tablets, computers and telehealth software to increase its remote behavioral health service offerings.



Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla, N.Y.) received $593,957 for telemedicine carts, telehealth intensive care equipment, tablets and telecommunication software to increase its remote care and monitoring capabilities.



Whitehall Family Health Center (Columbus, Ohio) received $150,475 for tablets and remote monitoring and diagnostic equipment to provide more telehealth offerings.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.