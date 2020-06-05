FCC awards $16.46M more in telehealth funding
The Federal Communications Commission approved its ninth wave of COVID-19 telehealth program applications, awarding another $16.46 million to healthcare providers across the country.
The COVID-19 Telehealth Program, part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, encourages healthcare providers to apply for up to $1 million to support telehealth expansion amid the pandemic.
The FCC approved eight previous batches of applicants beginning April 16, and it will continue accepting applications on a rolling basis.
Here are the healthcare providers granted funding June 3:
- Access Health Louisiana (Kenner) received $930,098 for connected devices, telehealth equipment, network upgrades, a telehealth platform and software licenses to increase its telehealth capacity.
- Airline Children’s Clinic (Houston) received $58,312 for a telemedicine cart, computers, tablets and remote monitoring equipment to implement telehealth services that will facilitate care for COVID-19 suspected cases and COVID-19 confirmed patients.
- Avenel Community Health Center (Lemoore, Calif.) received $194,700 for remote blood pressure monitoring equipment and network improvements to establish a telehealth platform and expand remote care offerings.
- Betances Health Center (New York City) received $122,710 for connected devices, mobile hotspots, telecommunication software and equipment and remote monitoring and diagnostic equipment to expand its telehealth offering.
- Boulder (Colo.) Community Hospital received $638,842 for telehealth workstations, telehealth platform software licenses and remote monitoring equipment to increase its telehealth capabilities.
- Callen-Lorde 18th Street Clinic (New York City) received $917,255 for mobile hotspots, connected devices, telehealth equipment and software licenses to provide more remote care offerings.
- Catholic Health System of Long Island (Rockville Centre, N.Y.) received $141,397 for telemedicine carts, tablets, video monitors and telehealth platform licenses to establish a telehealth intensive care unit, conduct virtual visits and create a remote outpatient COVID-19 unit.
- CCI Health and Wellness Services (Silver Spring, Md.) received $618,628 for telemedicine carts, connected devices, sign language and language interpretation services, call center subscription services, telehealth software licenses and remote monitoring equipment to offer patients more telehealth services.
- Chehalis (Wash.) Clinic received $451,400 for network upgrades, remote monitoring devices and connected devices to scale up its telehealth offerings.
- Clarke County Hospital (Osceola, Iowa) received $170,072 for connected devices, network upgrades and remote monitoring equipment to expand its telehealth capacity and implement telehealth video units in patient and exam rooms.
- CNS Healthcare (Novi, Mich.) received $152,075 for telecommunication equipment to provide remote care for patients with mental health conditions.
- Community Counseling Services (Malvern, Ark.) received $40,850 for phones, tablets, remote monitoring equipment and telehealth subscriptions to provide remote behavioral health and substance abuse treatment.
- Community Mental Health Centers of Warren County (Lebanon, Ohio) received $67,979 for tablets, headphones, laptops, webcams and telehealth equipment to provide patients with telehealth offerings.
- Compass Behavioral Health (Garden City, Kan.) received $23,025 for laptop and tablets to provide patients with remote mental health treatment.
- DeSoto Regional Health System (Mansfield, La.) received $240,390 for telehealth equipment to provide remote COVID-19 screenings, treatment and monitoring.
- Duncan (Okla.) Regional Hospital received $56,266 for teleconferencing equipment, software licenses and remote monitoring equipment to expand its telehealth capabilities.
- Eastern Shore Rural Health System (Onancock, Va.) received $174,634 for telehealth equipment to offer patients audio and video remote visit options.
- Excelsior Youth Center (Spokane, Wash.) received $96,500 for telehealth equipment and software to offer remote diagnostics, consultations, monitoring and treatment.
- The Family Center (New York City) received $49,855 for computers, network upgrades and software licenses to provide remote behavioral health services to vulnerable families.
- Family Health Services (Twin Falls, Idaho) received $284,739 for tablets, headphones, software licenses,and floor stands to expand its telehealth procedures.
- Family Pride of Northeast Ohio (Chardon) received $8,013 for laptops and tablets to provide remote outpatient behavioral health services.
- The Floating Hospital (Long Island City, New York) received $47,658 for video conferencing equipment, software, computers and network equipment to provide low-income families with remote consultations, treatment and monitoring.
- Health Care Partners of South Carolina (Conway) received $156,293 for laptops, tablets, telecommunication equipment and network upgrades to offer more telehealth consultations and monitoring.
- Heart of the City Health Center (Grand Rapids, Mich.) received $493,586 for a telehealth platform, network upgrades, telecommunications equipment and connected devices to offer more remote care options.
- Hilltop Regional Health Center (Tacoma, Wash.) received $534,139 for laptops, network upgrades, telehealth equipment and software to provide more remote care options.
- HopeHealth (Florence, S.C.) received $423,645 for remote monitoring equipment and telemedicine carts to expand its telehealth capabilities.
- Hough Clinic (Cleveland) received $560,356 for connected devices, a remote patient interface platform and network upgrades to expand its capacities for remote consultations and monitoring.
- Howard University Hospital (Washington) received $881,958 for telemedicine carts, software licenses, tablets and network upgrades to implement in-patient telemedicine services in its medical and surgical departments, emergency department and intensive care units.
- Labette Center for Mental Health Services (Parsons, Kan.) received $41,619 for connected devices, conferencing software licenses, and telehealth equipment to offer more remote mental health services.
- Lakeland Regional Health System (St. Joseph, Mich.) received $351,175 for telemedicine carts, tablets, monitoring equipment, software licenses and network upgrades to facilitate remote monitoring of intensive care unit patients at all hospitals.
- Lifeline Connections (Vancouver, Wash.) received $49,580 for laptops and software upgrades to expand its telehealth capabilities.
- LifeSkills (Bowling Green, Ky.) received $491,818 for laptops, network upgrades and telehealth software to expand its remote care offerings for intellectually or developmentally delayed patients.
- Lisbon Community Health Center (Lisbon, Ohio) received $376,191 for connected devices, telecommunication system upgrades and remote monitoring equipment to offer more telehealth services.
- Lorain (Ohio) County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services received $26,922 for connected devices, telehealth software and internet service to provide remote addiction and mental health outpatient treatment, counseling and prevention services.
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Clinic (Dallas) received $294,368 for remote monitoring and diagnostic equipment, telehealth software licenses, connected devices, mobile hotspots and network upgrades to expand its telehealth capacities.
- Meharry Medical College (Nashville, Tenn.) received $718,752 for computers, tablets, mobile hotspots, a telehealth platform and internet access to provide at-risk populations with remote COVID-19 screenings.
- Memorial Hospital (Logansport, Ind.) received $103,457 for connected devices and software licenses to increase its telehealth offerings.
- Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris (Montclair, N.J.) received $39,959 for phones, wireless data plans and telehealth software to offer remote mental health services.
- Minnesota Community Care (St. Paul) received $498,818 for laptops, phones, remote monitoring equipment and software licenses to increase its telehealth capacities.
- Positive Directions (Westport, Conn.) received $9,420 for laptops and telehealth software licenses to provide remote therapy and medication management services.
- Providence St. Joseph Health Consortium (Renton, Wash.) received $1 million for telemedicine carts, monitors and internet access to offer audio and video consultations and clinical assessments.
- Rochester (N.Y.) General Hospital received $794,909 for telecommunication software, remote monitoring equipment, tablets and network upgrades to increase its remote monitoring abilities.
- RotaCare Bay Area (Milpitas, Calif.) received $159,022 for laptops, tablets and remote monitoring equipment to expand its telehealth capacities.
- St. Luke Hospital (Marion, Kan.) received $15,941 for laptops and tablets to increase its telehealth offerings.
- Singing River Services (Gautier, Miss.) received $414,717 for laptops, phones, mobile hotspots, software licenses, and network and telecommunications equipment upgrades to provide remote mental and behavioral health services.
- Sixteenth Street Community Health Center (Milwaukee, Wis.) received $257,284 for telemedicine carts, network upgrades, remote monitoring equipment and telehealth software and equipment to provide remote care services.
- Southeast Community Health Systems (Zachary, La.) received $561,131 for tablets, phones, mobile hotspots and remote monitoring equipment to expand its telehealth capabilities.
- Southwest Mississippi Mental Health Complex (McComb, Miss.) received $659,092 for tablets, computers, telehealth carts, telehealth software licenses, network upgrades and remote monitoring equipment to expand its remote substance abuse and mental health services.
- University of Louisiana-Lafayette received $271,850 for a telemedicine cart and tablets that will help establish a telehealth program.
- Vantage Health System (Englewood, N.J.) received $34,856 for computers and network upgrades to increase its remote substance abuse and behavioral health treatments capacity.
- Vermont Psychological Services (Charlotte) received $7,171 for tablets, computers and telehealth software to increase its remote behavioral health service offerings.
- Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla, N.Y.) received $593,957 for telemedicine carts, telehealth intensive care equipment, tablets and telecommunication software to increase its remote care and monitoring capabilities.
- Whitehall Family Health Center (Columbus, Ohio) received $150,475 for tablets and remote monitoring and diagnostic equipment to provide more telehealth offerings.
