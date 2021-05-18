Cleveland Clinic, Amwell joint venture expands virtual second opinions services: 4 details

The Clinic, a joint digital health venture between the Cleveland Clinic and Amwell, is launching new health offerings as part of its virtual second opinion service, the organizations said May 18.

Four details:

1. The Clinic's virtual second opinion service offers patients support from Cleveland Clinic's multidisciplinary experts via telehealth consultations.

2. The offering expansion will be for patients with brain tumors and prostate cancers since there are multiple treatment options for these conditions, The Clinic Chief Clinical Officer Peter Rasmussen, MD, said in the news release.

"Given that these cancers can be treated with surgery, chemotherapeutics, and/or several different types of radiation, one physician isn't able to deliver a holistic opinion. Only multiple physicians from multiple specialties can provide the best recommendation to yield the highest quality of care and thereby the best value care," he said.

3. The Clinic's services are powered by Amwell's telehealth platform and technologies; the organizations partnered in 2019 to launch the joint venture.

4. The Clinic's offerings are available to health plans, employers, providers and consumers. More than 3,500 Cleveland Clinic physicians representing 550 advanced subspecialties provide services through the program.

