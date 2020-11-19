Cleveland Clinic, Amwell joint venture names 2 exec leaders

Cleveland Clinic and Amwell appointed new leadership to their year-old joint venture focused on scaling digital care and telehealth.

The venture appointed Egbert van Acht executive vice chairman of the board of directors and Frank McGillin CEO. Mr. van Acht was executive vice president and CEO of Royal Philips' personal health business prior to his current role. He also has experience working with global innovation, marketing and sales strategy and partnerships at Procter & Gamble.

Mr. McGillin was senior vice president and chief commercial officer of NeuroMetrix prior to joining Cleveland Clinic and Amwell's joint venture. He also spent time in leadership roles at Philips Healthcare where he gained experience in team management, go-to-market strategy and driving daily operational activity. He will work to spread the company among global consumers, health plans and employers.

Cleveland Clinic and Amwell inked their joint venture in 2019 to make telehealth broadly available through MyConsult. The company focused initially on providing clinical second opinions but also offers health information and diagnosis for 2,000-plus conditions.

