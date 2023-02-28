Cerebral to layoff 15% of staff

Telehealth startup Cerebral is laying off 15 percent of its staff, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 27.

A spokesperson for Cerebral said the layoffs were a part of the company's year-long plan to reorganize and focus on services patients want.

The spokesperson did not say how many jobs would be cut, and in which areas of the company the layoffs would happen in.

This isn't the company's first set of layoffs.

In October, Cerebral laid off 20 percent of its workforce and in August cut some contract jobs, including nurse practitioners.

According to PitchBook, the company had a total of 2,500 employees as of March 2022, prior to the layoffs.