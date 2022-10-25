Cerebral cuts 20% of staff as company streamlines business

Telehealth startup Cerebral is preparing to cut about 20 percent of its staff as the company looks to streamline operations, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 24.

Cerebral Chief Executive David Mou, MD, said in an Oct. 24 memo to staff that the company's changes would be spread across all divisions, including headquarters, clinical-care teams and support staff.

Dr. Mou told employees that they would be notified over the course of the week, and a company spokesperson did not detail the precise number of jobs being cut to the Journal.

"These are challenging times for many companies," Dr. Mou wrote in the memo. "In order to continue to work towards our mission, we have a duty to our patients to ensure our business is healthy and sustainable throughout challenging economic times."

The layoffs come as Cerebral ​​has been experiencing a reduction in patient appointments.

In an email sent to employees in August, Dr. Mou said the company was reducing its marketing budget and shifting funding to improve clinical quality and safety. And in July, Cerebral cut some contract workers, including nurse practitioners.