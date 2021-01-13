Amwell to launch proposed public offering

After raising more than $740 million in its initial public offering in September, Amwell filed paperwork Jan. 12 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a public offering of 11.3 million shares.

The IPO registration statement is for 11.3 million shares of its Class A common stock, and the selling stockholders plan to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.7 million additional shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

In September 2020, Amwell upsized the price of its IPO to 41.2 million shares of its Class A common stock at $18 per share. The telehealth company at that time said the total proceeds of the IPO are expected to hit $742 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. and Piper Sandler are the lead joint book-running managers for the offering.

