Amwell taps former Boston Children's vice president for board of directors

Amwell has appointed Deborah Jackson, former vice president of Boston Children's Hospital, to its board of directors, effective Oct. 9.

Ms. Jackson brings more than 30 years of leadership experience to her new position with the telemedicine company. She is of Cambridge College in Boston and was CEO of the American Red Cross of Eastern Massachusetts for nearly 10 years. She was senior vice president at Boston Children's Hospital and vice president of the Boston Foundation.

Ms. Jackson joins Amwell's board as the telemedicine company prepares to go public. The total proceeds of its IPO are expected to hit $742 million. In an Oct. 9 news release, Amwell Chairman and Co-CEO Ido Schoenberg, MD, said Ms. Jackson will help guide the company's strategy throughout the IPO process.

“[Ms. Jackson] is a reputable, mature leader with deep industry experience as a successful operator," Dr. Schoenberg said. "[She] is also a trusted and well-established fiduciary on several world-class boards. I am confident that she will provide valuable perspectives and have an important impact on our team as we embark on our next chapter as a newly public company.”

