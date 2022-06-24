White House makes at-home COVID-19 tests more accessible for blind, low-vision people

Americans who are blind or have a vision impairment can now access free, at-home COVID-19 tests through USPS, according to a June 23 White House press briefing.

Orders can be made through covidtest.org, and the form for two rapid antigen tests per household for low-vision Americans can be found here.

"We developed this plan in close partnership with members of the disability community," said Ashish Jha, MD, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator. "An issue raised consistently was that individuals who are blind or low vision are often unable to utilize rapid self-tests on their own."

People with disabilities such as blindness have an increased risk of catching COVID-19 "because of underlying medical conditions, congregate living settings, or systemic health and social inequities," according to the CDC. They're also less likely to get vaccinated because of access-related issues.