US makes states compete 'Hunger Games' style for PPE, Illinois governor says

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told lawmakers in testimony before the House Homeland Security Committee that states have been forced to compete in a "sick Hunger Games"-like competition for medical supplies needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC reported.

Mr. Pritzker said the federal government's "muddled response" has left states trying to find their own supplies as they face rising COVID-19 cases and that the government's inaction left states to compete against each other and international allies for supplies.

"In the midst of a global pandemic, states were forced to play some sort of sick ‘Hunger Games’ game show to save the lives of our people. Let me be clear: This is not a reality TV show. These are real things that are happening in the United States of America in 2020," Mr Pritzker said, according to CNBC.

He said Illinois has paid $5 for masks that usually cost 85 cents.

He also criticized the amount of time it took the federal government to invoke the U.S. Defense Production Act and said that, going forward, the government needs to institute national rules, including a mask mandate, and provide more testing supplies and clarity about costs for testing.

"There was no national plan to acquire PPE or testing supplies, and as a result, people died," Mr. Pritzker said, according to CNBC.

