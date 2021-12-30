Tennessee receives oral antiviral COVID-19 supply

The Tennessee Department of Health has received a limited supply of the Merck and Pfizer oral antiviral treatments for COVID-19.

According to a Dec. 30 press release, the state received 5,000 courses of molnupirvar by Merck and 1,000 courses of Paxlovid by Pfizer. Both treatments are recommended for individuals who are at a higher risk for COVID-19 or for those who have underlying medical conditions.

The antiviral treatment is free, and the health department has coordinated a distribution plan with Walmart pharmacies across the state.

The Tennessee Department of Health anticipates another shipment of both antiviral treatments to arrive in the coming weeks as production increases, according to the press release.