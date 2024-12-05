Shortage of IV containers expected to last until March: FDA

The FDA announced that IV fluid containers of all sizes have been added to its medical device shortages list, with the shortage expected to persist through March 2025.

The FDA cited an acute increase in demand as the primary factor behind the supply constraint. The shortage affects a wide range of IV containers, which are critical for the administration of fluids and medications in hospital settings.

The announcement comes as hospitals and medical facilities report growing concerns about their ability to meet patient needs due to limited availability of IV products and devices.