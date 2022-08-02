New HHS tool helps hospitals estimate supply levels in emergencies

The HHS launched a service July 29 for hospitals to track the availability of medications, personal protective equipment, products used for burn patients and supplies for trauma patients.

The tool, called the Disaster Available Supplies in Hospitals, is designed to estimate how much medical supply a hospital needs within 49 hours of a "mass casualty incident" or an infectious disease emergency, according to its website. It isn't intended to be used for disasters.

To develop DASH, HHS partnered with its Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response's technical department and Healthcare Ready. The program can be accessed at dashtool.org.