MultiCare to deliver medical supplies via drone

Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System has partnered with drone delivery company Zipline to transport medical supplies to hospitals, labs and physician offices across the system.

The organizations plan to begin drone deliveries at MultiCare in 2024, pending regulatory approvals. The 11-hospital system will roll out the service at its Tacoma-area facilities first, using drones to deliver lab samples, medications and test kits, among other supplies.

The effort will represent the first commercial drone delivery service in Washington state, according to a July 14 news release.

