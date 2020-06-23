Medical supply makers' trade group creates COVID-19 exchange site

The Healthcare Manufacturers Management Council, or HMMC, a trade group representing U.S. manufacturers of a variety of healthcare products, said June 23 it has launched a COVID-19 supply exchange site.

On the site, supply manufacturers can list the products they have to offer to address COVID-19 needs. Healthcare providers, government emergency management agencies and first responder organizations can search for manufacturers to supply the products they need.

Providers can also post their contact information and list the supply needs they have, and manufacturers can respond to their posts if they have the needed items.

"Healthcare providers, government agencies and medical supply chain participants across the nation are now searching for supply sources outside of their normal supply chain and partner relationships, and in many cases don’t know where to turn," said HMMC President Janis Dezso.

"Our goal is to leverage the membership of HMMC with relationships they have in the healthcare community to pull together an exchange site to streamline that search process, in both directions."

HMMC said that both providers and suppliers will be vetted to make sure only trusted supply partners are on the site.

The site also offers resources for manufacturers to help them navigate the rebound and recovery phases of the pandemic, HMMC said.

More articles on supply chain:

9 brands of hand sanitizer may be toxic, FDA says

FEMA paid company $7M for test tubes, received plastic soda bottles

Strategic national stockpile back under HHS control

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.