Kaweah Health signs Medline as prime vendor

Alexandra Murphy -

Medline has signed a multi-year prime vendor distribution agreement with Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health, California's largest community healthcare organization which operates over 600 beds. 

Under the new agreement, Medline will be the exclusive provider of medical and surgical supplies for the health system, according to an Oct. 14 news release from the company. 

Kaweah Health will be serviced from Medline's distribution center in Tracy, Calif. The partnership is expected to leverage advanced analytics to monitor key metrics including item utilization, contract compliance and expenditure across product categories. 

