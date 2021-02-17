Homeland Security seizes 11M fake 3M N95 masks

The Department of Homeland Security said Feb. 17 it has seized more than 11 million counterfeit 3M N95 masks ordered by healthcare facilities in the last few weeks, CNBC reported.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at a news conference that agents have notified about 6,000 suspected victims of fraud, including hospitals and medical facilities, in at least 12 states. The department declined to say which states, saying they can't comment on ongoing investigations, CNBC reported.

"We are at a vulnerable time, of course, with the pandemic costing so many lives and causing so much harm," Mr. Mayorkas said, according to CNBC. "And that individuals, criminals exploit our vulnerabilities for a quick buck is something that we will continue to aggressively pursue."

Mr. Mayorkas said the leads on the investigation came from 3M, as the company reported it suspected counterfeit N95 masks were being purchased by healthcare workers and first responders.

"This collaboration has helped prevent millions of counterfeit respirators from reaching front-line workers," Kevin Rhodes, 3M's deputy general counsel, told CNBC. "We are committed to fighting the pandemic from all angles — manufacturing needed PPE, working to prevent counterfeiting and helping ensure N95s get to where they are needed the most."

