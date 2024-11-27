HHS invests $44M in medical supply chain

The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, an HHS agency, is providing $44 million to bolster the U.S. public health supply chain.

Under the Defence Product Act, the agency greenlit $32.4 million for Manus Bio, a biomanufacturing company in Waltham, Mass., and up to $12 million for Antheia, an active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer in Menlo Park, Calif.

With these funds, Manus and Antheia will focus on expanding capabilities to produce key starting materials and APIs for essential medicines, according to a Nov. 25 news release from ASPR.