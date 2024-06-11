Healthcare supply chain group names CEO

The Healthcare Supply Chain Association, which represents group purchasing organizations for hospitals and other healthcare facilities, has named Angie Boliver as its president and CEO.

The appointment follows the retirement of former president and CEO Todd Ebert, who led the organization for seven years, according to a June 11 HSCA news release. Ms. Boliver is the founder of consulting firm AB Communications Strategies and has led public relations at Vizient, Academic Partnerships and Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health, according to her LinkedIn page.

"I look forward to enhancing understanding of the dynamic and critical role of GPOs in the supply chain, to continue being a trusted resource to policymakers across a range of health policy issues, and to advocating for policies that allow hospitals and healthcare providers to deliver first-class patient care," Ms. Boliver said in the release.

HSCA's members include Capstone Health Alliance, the Children's Hospital Association, HealthTrust Performance Group, HPS, MMCAP Infuse, Provista, TPC and Vizient.