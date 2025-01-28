Healthcare supply chain costs expected to rise 2.3%: Report

Healthcare supply chain costs are expected to rise 2.3% from July 2025 to June 2026, according to a Jan. 28 Vizient's "Winter 2025 Spend Management Outlook."

The predicted increase would be driven by sustained high prices for raw materials, freight and shipping costs and the effects of tariffs on medical-surgical products manufactured in China, according to a news release from the healthcare performance improvement company.

Key items affected include gloves, needles, syringes and face masks. Enteral syringes will also see an impact from tariffs set to take effect in 2026, although Vizient said in the release that it helped delay the tariffs' implementation, giving manufacturers time to diversify production outside of China.

In addition to med-surg products, other areas are expected to see cost increases, including construction, water services and medical gases.