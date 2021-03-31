Bioventus acquires California devicemaker for up to $110M

Bioventus said March 30 that it has acquired Bioness, a California-based medical devicemaker, for up to $110 million.

The orthobiologics devicemaker, based in Durham, N.C., said it will pay $45 million upfront to acquire Bioness and up to $65 million more, contingent on meeting certain key milestones. It didn't specify the milestones.

Under the agreement, Bioness will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Bioventus.

Bioventus said the total addressable market for medical devices marketed by Bioness is estimated to be more than $8 billion.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on supply chain:

US pulls 25M isolation gowns from national stockpile over safety concerns

Carcinogen found in 44 hand sanitizer brands introduced during pandemic

How Cardinal Health is using tracking technology to get a better look into its supply chain

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.