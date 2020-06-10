Amazon labs to test warehouse workers for COVID-19

Amazon is building testing labs at its fulfillment centers with the goal of testing most of its warehouse workers for COVID-19 every two weeks, CNBC reported. 

The company has already ramped up testing of its warehouse workers after COVID-19 outbreaks at warehouses in New York, Colorado, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Oregon. It has previously said it would spend $1 billion on testing year-round. 

Amazon is planning to develop standalone diagnostic labs at several sites, starting in Sunnyvale, Calif., and Kentucky, according to CNBC. An Amazon spokesperson told CNBC the company has launched a testing pilot program at a handful of fulfillment centers but didn't say which facilities have the test sites. The spokesperson didn't say whether Amazon plans to test corporate employees. 

The company reportedly has built a team of research scientists, program managers, procurement specialists and software engineers to design the labs. 

Workers will test themselves with nasal swabs, using a video for guidance and under the supervision of a clinical professional, CNBC reported. Those who test positive will be referred for an online medical consultation. 

