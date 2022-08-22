5 recent medical supplier acquisitions, partnerships

Here are five recent acquisitions, deals and partnerships that have sprung up since Aug. 16:

1. Raleigh, N.C.-based Precision Diabetics and Korea-based DxGen entered a partnership Aug. 22 to launch a diabetes point-of-care analyzer in the U.S.

2. Imagen Medical, an Auburndale, Mass.-based oncology company, acquired a precision ablation device used in prostate cancer procedures from Belgium-based TROD Medical. Imagen set up a $7.25 million convertible note to finance the product, according to an Aug. 22 news release.

3. Prescott's, a surgical microscopes repair company, acquired Louisville, Ky.-based Heartland Medical Sales & Service Aug. 22. The acquisition is Prescott's first step into the anesthesia specialty service and support sector.

4. Global drugmaker GSK sealed a deal with UNICEF Aug. 17 to supply 18 million doses of its malaria vaccine, Mosquirix, for the next three years.

5. Perigee Medical, a medical equipment manufacturer based in Tracy, Calif., partnered with device company Powered by MRP, the exclusive distributor for Jeisys Medical products, on Aug. 16.