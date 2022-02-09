4 updates on the national blood crisis 

The American Red Cross declared the first-ever national blood crisis on Jan. 11.

The announcement came weeks after the Red Cross, along with two other national blood organizations, issued a joint statement urging eligible people to donate amid an unprecedented supply shortage.

Here are four updates on the crisis reported by Becker's since Jan. 10.

1. Seventeen organizations have joined the Alliance for a Strong Blood Supply, a coalition focused on strengthening the nation's blood supply through advocacy campaigns.

2. The American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association on Jan. 27 called on those who are able to donate blood.

3. All blood specimen collection tubes were added to the FDA's device shortage list on Jan. 19 amid an increase in demand and recent supply issues.

4. The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services said blood shortages forced the trauma center at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to close for several hours on Jan. 10, The Los Angeles Times reported.