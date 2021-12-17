US blood supply 'dangerously low,' 3 organizations warn

Three national blood organizations are urging eligible people to donate blood amid an unprecedented supply shortage.

"Blood centers across the country are reporting less than a one-day's supply of blood — a dangerously low level," the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies, America's Blood Centers, and the American Red Cross said in a joint statement Dec. 13.

"If the nation's blood supply does not stabilize soon, life-saving blood may not be available for some patients when it is needed," the organizations said.

Further complicating the current state of the U.S. blood supply is the holiday season and winter months, as donation rates typically decrease during this time due to travel and other factors. The cancellation of blood drive events and other effects of the pandemic have also disrupted the nation's blood supply, the organizations said.

In response, they're urging eligible, healthy individuals to donate at their local blood centers.

