HHS sets goal to secure medical supply chain

Strengthening America’s medical supply chain is one of five goals outlined by the HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response.

ASPR published its “Strategic Plan for 2026-2029” Jan. 9. The report listed three key objectives to accomplish:

1. Bolster domestic manufacturing of critical medicines, including active pharmaceutical ingredients and key starting materials.

2. Incentivize manufacturing onshoring to increase domestic medical countermeasures and medical supplies.

3. Collaborate with stakeholders to “identify innovative and agile manufacturing models” and increase transparency in the U.S. medical supply chain’s vulnerabilities.

The ASPR’s goal of bolstering the medical supply chain is aligned with other federal government actions. For example, President Donald Trump has enacted executive orders and struck billion-dollar deals with pharmaceutical companies in a greater push to boost domestic production of medicines.