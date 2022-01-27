Medical organizations call on public to donate amid blood crisis

The American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association on Jan. 27 called on those who are able to donate blood. The joint statement comes about two weeks after the American Red Cross declared the nation's first ever blood crisis.

"The severity and duration of this shortage could significantly jeopardize the ability of healthcare providers to meet the many urgent needs of our patients and communities," the medical organizations said.

"We urge everyone who can to give blood. Donating blood is safe and easy to do. As we add our voices to others asking people to donate, we hope that many available appointment slots will fill. However, we urge potential donors not to be discouraged if they are unable to get an appointment immediately, as this does not mean their donation is not needed," the Jan. 27 statement said.

Blood organizations point to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic such as the cancellation of large blood drive events and staffing limitations as drivers of the severe supply shortage.