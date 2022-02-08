17 organizations join alliance to boost national blood supply

Seventeen organizations have joined the Alliance for a Strong Blood Supply, a coalition focused on strengthening the nation's blood supply through advocacy campaigns.

The Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies announced the launch of the alliance Feb. 4. The initial 17 member organizations include the American Red Cross, America's Blood Centers and the American Hospital Association. In all, the alliance represents more than 200,000 physicians.

Member organizations will lead coordinated advocacy and communications campaigns to broadcast the value of blood donations and ensure the nation has a robust blood supply, as many of the nation's blood centers continue to operate with less than a one-day supply on hand.

"Ensuring an adequate blood supply for today, and a stable blood supply for tomorrow, requires ongoing communication and collaboration," said Claudia Cohn, MD, PhD, chief medical officer of AABB. "By bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders dedicated to ensuring that blood is available for all patients in need, the Alliance provides a critical vehicle to help stabilize the blood supply in the short-term and to identify long-term solutions that protect the availability of blood and cultivate a committed new generation of blood donors."

The American Red Cross, which supplies 40 percent of the nation's blood, in January declared the first-ever national blood crisis.