Blood collection tubes are in short supply: FDA

All blood specimen collection tubes were added to the FDA's device shortage list on Jan. 19 amid an increase in demand and recent supply issues.

The agency previously added sodium citrate tubes to the device shortage list on June 10. All of the tubes are covered under product codes GIM and JKA and were added to the section 506J device shortage list.

Healthcare providers, laboratory directors and phlebotomists are encouraged to consider conservation strategies to maintain quality care.