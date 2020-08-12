16 companies that have recalled hand sanitizers

Since the FDA warned in June that it found poisonous methanol in some hand sanitizer products, 16 companies have announced recalls of their hand sanitizers.

The FDA has been working with manufacturers to recall the dangerous hand sanitizers and has encouraged retailers and distributors to stop selling them. The agency also has warned consumers not to use hand sanitizers from any manufacturers on its list of products containing methanol.

The FDA's list of hand sanitizers to avoid includes 148 products as of Aug. 12.

Sixteen companies that have recalled their hand sanitizer, listed in alphabetical order:

AAA Cosmética recalled all lots of its bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer.



Albek de Mexico recalled all lots and all brands of its hand sanitizer.



Broncolin recalled all lots of its Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer.



Incredible Products recalled one lot of its Gelbac T Antibacterial Handgel.



ITECH 361 recalled 18,940 bottles of All Clean Hand Sanitizer, Moisturizer and Disinfectant.



Laboratorios Jaloma recalled all lots and all bottle sizes of its Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer.



LIQ-E recalled all lots of its Optimus hand sanitizer.



Maquiladora Miniara recalled all lots of its Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer.



Real Clean Distribuciones recalled all lots of four brands of hand sanitizer.



Resource Recovery & Trading recalled all lots of hand sanitizer made by MXL Comercial.



Roque Plast recalled four lots of its Command Brands Gel AntiBac Instant Hand Sanitizer.



Saniderm recalled its one-liter bottles of Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer.



Soluciones Cosméticas recalled all lots of its Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free.



Transliquid Technologies recalled all lots of its Mystic Shield Protection Topical Solution.



UVT Inc. recalled 38,830 liters of Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer.



4e Brands North America recalled all lots of its hand sanitizer brands.

